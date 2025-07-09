New charity shop opens in Rushden high street

Age UK Northamptonshire is delighted to open their tenth charity shop in the county.

Shop Manager Diane Kightley was thrilled to see so many customers at the opening of Age UK Northamptonshire’s new shop at 90 High Street, Rushden NN10 0PQ on Saturday 5th July.

"Thank you to all of our customers who visited us today; such a brilliant start to supporting this wonderful charity and our new shop," she said. "I would also like to thank my brilliant team for all of their hard work over the last few weeks in getting the shop ready. We look forward to seeing you all again soon."

Age UK Northamptonshire is delighted to open this, their tenth charity shop in the county, as every penny raised is vital in enabling the charity to improve later life for local residents. The shop doors opened at 10am and there was a steady stream of customers, many of whom had been waiting all week for the opportunity to browse the rails. Diane and her team of volunteers served cake, nibbles and soft drinks and there was a little emoji gift and a lollipop for the children.

Local residents told Diane that they were so glad the shop had opened and exclaimed what a lovely looking shop it was, so light and bright. The charity’s Retail Development Manager Yvette Prior added her thanks “to all the people who have generously brought their unwanted but saleable items to us.”

“With your support, and our team of 18 fabulous volunteers, we can keep our shop well-stocked and attractive to customers, encouraging re-use and recycling, but most importantly, raising vital funds to support older people in Northamptonshire,” she said.

For more information contact Age UK Northamptonshire on 01604 611200 or visit www.ageuknorthants.org.uk