New charity launch success for cancer warrior mum

Campaigning cancer warrior Victoria Skinner has successfully launched her new charity, The Tor-Rox Foundation, which will help transform the lives of others fighting the condition.

The Northamptonshire mum on a mission said her new charity will help others battling cancer and living with a current cancer diagnosis through fitness and wellness related activities funded by the Foundation.

Victoria has established the new charity as her lasting legacy as she lives with a terminal cancer diagnosis. Victoria, 38, who is mum to five-year-old daughter Isla, took on fundraising fitness challenges to successfully raise £40,000 to establish The Tor-Rox Foundation after being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015.

The highly anticipated launch event was an overwhelming success, bringing together an inspiring community of supporters, businesses, and individuals passionate about empowering people with cancer through exercise.

Joseph and Victoria Skinner at the launch of The Tor-Rox Foundation

Victoria said: “The charity launch event was incredible, we had hundreds of guests, the evening was filled with love, support, and a shared determination to make a difference - the energy in the room was incredible!”

Campaigner Victoria said the launch event marked the beginning of a movement that will change lives through the power of exercise.

Victoria added: “Seeing so many people come together, not just to support me, but to support this mission, truly meant the world to me. This isn’t just about one event – it’s about the future we’re building, where cancer patients feel strong, capable, and empowered.

“I was overwhelmed by the kindness, the generosity, and the belief in what we’re doing. Through exercise and finding Empowerment Training Centre it changed my life, and through the Foundation, I want to ensure others have the same opportunity. This is just the beginning, we’re not just launching a charity; we’re launching a movement and I know we are going to change lives.”

Victoria Skinner at the launch of The Tor-Rox Foundation

Applications are now open and welcomed from across England and Wales.

The Tor-Rox Foundation is now accepting applications. For more information on how to apply or support the cause, please visit www.tor-rox.com

To follow Victoria’s journey and the foundation’s progress go to @lifeof_tor@the_tor_rox_foundation

The Tor-Rox Foundation is a registered charity in England and Wales (1211496)