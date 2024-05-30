New 3-year strategy launched by Northants charity Teamwork Trust

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new strategy has been launched by Northamptonshire charity Teamwork Trust – with a clear focus on education, volunteering and a renewed commitment to putting service users firmly at the heart of all decision-making.

The charity, which has day centres in Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough, supports autistic adults, people with learning disabilities and individuals with mental health needs.

Its new three-year strategy has been co-produced by service users, staff and trustees, and has been designed to expand on the ways in which the charity sustains its services and meets the goals and objectives of the people they support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chair of trustees Ceri Davies explained: “At Teamwork Trust we have a proud history of engaging our service users in the design and creation of our activities. So that we can continue to deliver our mission, it is essential that our organisation continues to reflect the needs and interests of our current and future users. For this reason, we have refined and refreshed our strategy to provide a renewed focus for the next phase of our development.”

Photo by Hannah Busing on Unsplash

Helen Burdett-Wright, Chief Executive at Teamwork Trust, added: “The current economic climate continues to be challenging and in order to diversify our income streams we will be developing our ‘Empowerment Through Enterprise’ programme, which will be designed, launched and led by our service users.

“Growing our network through volunteering, corporate partnerships and community links are all principal factors in achieving our strategic priorities. The improvement of our buildings will also be a priority to ensure operational effectiveness, environmental efficiency and maximise return on investment.”

Service user Michael added: “I'm excited for the new strategy and I was pleased to attend the launch event. I am looking forward to the positive actions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another strategic focus will be supporting all who use and work at Teamwork trust with their positive mental health and wellbeing.

Teamwork Trust’s new vision: To create a world where Learning Disabilities, Autism or Mental Health challenges are not barriers to people wanting to actively participate in their community through educational learning, work skills training, volunteering and social activities.

Its new mission: To help our service users thrive by giving choices, chances and opportunities to live full, purposeful and independent lives.