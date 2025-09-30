Nene valley piper played at village of Rychnovek in Czech Republic
A piper from the Nene Valley Pipe Band (based in Northampton) recently brought a wave of Scottish tradition and music to the village of Rychnovek in the Czech Republic.
For five days, he captivated the local community by performing daily from his friend’s balcony, creating a charming and memorable atmosphere for the villagers.
During his stay, he became an integral part of local life. He entertained crowds at the village festival, added joy and wonder to children at Zvole Primary School, and even performed at the bedside of a 94-year-old resident named mother Lasek, wearing slippers and remarking that it felt like being the queen’s personal piper.
Despite the visit's brief duration, his music left a lasting, joyful impression on everyone, showing just how universally loved the sound of the pipes can be.
Anyone interested in joining the band or who would like to book the band please message band secretary.