National Trust employee joins the race for nature, running the London Marathon to raise money for Lyveden.

Property operations manager at Lyveden, a National Trust property in Northamptonshire, will be taking on the London Marathon this weekend to raise money for the National Trust.

Lyveden’s Operations manager, Bradley Danahar, will be running to raise funds for the National Trust. After seeing first hand the importance of their work protecting natural and historical places, Bradley was inspired to help raise funds for his charity.

Since accepting the marathon challenge, Bradley has spent the best part of this year training getting his friends and colleagues involved in the process.

Bradley has said: “I set myself a goal of running at as many National Trust properties as possible and running with as many staff members as I could. I knew this would help motivate me by seeing the amazing work done by the National Trust and our people. I have since run at seven National Trust places and with loads of staff!

Bradley after a run at Baddesley Clinton, a National Trust property in Warwickshire.

“The best part of my training, which I didn’t expect, has to be the social element. I have been posting regularly on my social media platforms and began calling my journey ‘Running with Bradley’. What started as a bit of a joke has turned into a small running club. I have run with so many different people over the past four months.

"Running has opened the door to meeting new people and brought me closer to friends and colleagues, while giving me the opportunity to have meaningful conversations and ask others how they are, as well as opening up myself. I would never have thought of this benefit when I first said yes to doing the marathon.”

Having beat his original fundraising target of £1000, Bradley is now hoping to raise £2000. All the funds raised will go towards supporting the conservation efforts at Lyveden as well as creating accessible and engaging experiences for visitors.

If you would like to support Bradleys efforts, please visit National Trust: Bradley's page.