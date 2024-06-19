National Lottery funds Cando Care Wellbeing Day Centre with £120,879 over 4 years
Sarah was so impressed by the work they do for their service users, that she was only happy to support Cando Care with the process.
The tremendous support from the National Lottery Community Fund will not only go towards funding a fourth Carer but will also help with added costs that go with employing a staff member and to do more for their service users in the centre and in the community.
Co-founder of Cando Care and MD Kathleen Meredith said ''last month we celebrated ten years and this funding over the next four years will make such a difference for all the Service Users and their families and to us as a team.
Cando Care is non for profit company who supports vulnerable, lonely, elderly and those with dementia.
Along with our four carers we have a good team of Volunteers who help in the centre and also Voluntary drivers.
Many thanks to the millions of National Lottery players for helping to make this happen.
If you are interested in volunteering in our day centre or as a driver picking up Service Users or would like more information on what we do contact Kathleen on 07741 651170 or follow us on Facebook