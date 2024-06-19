National Lottery funds Cando Care Wellbeing Day Centre with £120,879 over 4 years

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sarah Kent from the National Lottery presented a cheque for £120,879 to Cando's Managing Director Kathleen Meredith at their day centre in Irthlingborough Library.

Sarah was so impressed by the work they do for their service users, that she was only happy to support Cando Care with the process.

The tremendous support from the National Lottery Community Fund will not only go towards funding a fourth Carer but will also help with added costs that go with employing a staff member and to do more for their service users in the centre and in the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Co-founder of Cando Care and MD Kathleen Meredith said ''last month we celebrated ten years and this funding over the next four years will make such a difference for all the Service Users and their families and to us as a team.

MD Kathleen Meredith with Sarah Kent , surrounded by staff members some volunteers and service users

Cando Care is non for profit company who supports vulnerable, lonely, elderly and those with dementia.

Along with our four carers we have a good team of Volunteers who help in the centre and also Voluntary drivers.

Many thanks to the millions of National Lottery players for helping to make this happen.