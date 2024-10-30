National award win highlights company’s sustainability credentials

Continuing in its run of award wins, Corby-based See Limited has scooped their first national award for Sustainability at this year’s National Building & Construction Awards.

This latest accolade, presented at a black tie event in London, follows hot on the tails of the company winning the prestigious Green Award at this year’s NNBN Awards.

The group holding company, responsible for operating businesses Performance Panels and Bousfields involved in the supply, distribution and fabrication of wood veneer and decorative laminate panels, was recognised for its contribution to the global effort to fight climate change, having implemented an Annual Carbon Footprint Report; formed an internal team to focus on implementing initiatives to further reduce CO₂ emissions year-on-year; partnered with More Trees to plant trees for every order of Pura® NFC – Performance Panels’ weatherproof cladding for home exteriors; and signed up to Science Based Targets to demonstrate their commitment to adopting best practice in sustainability.

Having made the final ten within their category, the company faced fierce competition from the likes of Grace Homes Limited and Premier Modular Limited to walk away with the top prize.

See Limited collecting their national award for Sustainability at this year’s National Building & Construction Awards

“This latest award win has recognised See Limited, and all that we do, on a national level,” commented Danielle Redgate, marketing director, See Limited.

“We are incredibly proud that our efforts of reducing our carbon footprint have been recognised yet again. It’s our second award win this month but we won’t rest on our laurels. Instead we’ll continue to take sustainable steps forward in the built environment industry as every step we take helps move the industry closer to a greener, more sustainable future.”

With two award-wins under their belt, See Limited continue to raise visibility of its efforts, having been shortlisted as finalists in the upcoming Northamptonshire Business Awards and Northamptonshire Business Excellence Awards which take place during November.

The company was also recently recognised as a finalist in the Best Carbon Reduction Innovation or Practice Award at this year’s Building Innovation Awards.