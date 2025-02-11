National Allotments Week Theme 2025 is announced

naw25

This years National Allotments Week Themes is Allotments and Wellbeing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The National Allotment Society is delighted to announce that the theme for this year’s National Allotments Week (11-17 August 2025) is Allotments and Wellbeing. This yearly celebration showcases the essential role of allotments in promoting mental, physical, nutritional, and social well-being by strengthening community ties and enhancing overall health.

As part of this initiative, we are launching a nationwide survey open to all allotmenteers to explore the specific wellbeing benefits of allotments. The survey aims to uncover what allotmenteers find most beneficial about their plots, as well as key demographic insights. The results will be revealed during National Allotments Week, offering an exclusive look into the experiences and perspectives of those who tend to these cherished green spaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We encourage all allotment holders to participate and share their views. The findings will provide valuable insights into the personal and social benefits of allotments, helping to highlight their importance to both individuals and communities.

Stay up to date with National Allotments Week by visiting our website regularly for further updates, event announcements, and ways to get involved.