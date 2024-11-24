My Christmas Wish toy giveaway

Games

We believe that no child should have a Christmas without the joy of opening presents, and no parent should be in the position of not being able to provide a present to their child, after all, it is greater to give than to receive!

‘My Christmas Wish’ is a charitable programme dedicated to helping those in need at this special time of year. With the dedication of our volunteers and generosity of the local community we strive to ensure that every child’s Christmas is just that little bit better.

Each year we are more amazed by the kindness of so many people wanting to help others, last year we supported over 140 families with over 360 children each receiving a bag of carefully selected presents, each family also received a Christmas Treat Hamper, family swim voucher and Christmas Diner Hampers were delivered on December 23rd to 11 of the selected families ready for the big day.

So many amazing groups have networked with us year after year that we can't list them all here but you can see a selection on our website.

Every year has got bigger and we expect this year to be no exception so if you are able to donate any gifts or have any families in need please contact us on [email protected].

Help be the difference and bring a little joy to a child and family this Christmas. Donations can be dropped in to Simpson and Weekley offices in Rushden and Wellingborough, Rushden Library or Irthlingborough Library before 12th December.

For more information visit: www.mychristmaswish.org.uk

(My Christmas Wish is a programme ran through Rushden Wesleyan Independent Church, Registered charity number: 1132251)