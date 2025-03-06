MP reveals figures that show local NHS is limbering up to be ‘fit for the future.’

Lee Barron, the Member of Parliament for Corby and East Northamptonshire, has published research from the House of Commons Library that shows the real and tangible changes that are underway in local Northamptonshire health services.

“As I meet individuals, families and members of the community it is no surprise that one of the issues that is raised with me the most is the NHS.” Lee Barron MP said. “That is why this early progress in reducing waiting lists will make a real difference to people across Corby and East Northamptonshire.”

The research provided by the House of Commons Library brings together statistics from NHS England covering Northamptonshire and Kettering General Hospital.

They show that in the last twelve months, there has been a 40% reduction in wait for treatment following referral and a reduction of over 1,000 people who are waiting over 6 weeks for Diagnostic Tests.

Kettering General Hospital.

“We must change the NHS so that it becomes not just a sickness service but a service that prevents ill health in the first place.” Lee Barron said. “That is why I am encouraged by these figures.”

“They are a good start but we of course need to do more.” he said.

The figures go on to show that for cancer waiting times, the number of people starting treatment within 62 days, the NHS ‘Standard,’ has increased from 66.4% (2023) to 69.1% (2024.)

For ambulance response times across Northamptonshire, there has been a reduction of over 10 minutes for Category 2 responses (stroke/chest pain) where the average time has reduced from 51:49 to 41:23.

Lee Barron MP

“10 minutes doesn’t sound like much but when a person has suffered a stroke or they are experiencing chest pain it can be the difference between life and death.” Lee said. “Again, I want that waiting time to continue reducing. The way we do that is by supporting our dedicated health care workers and continuing to make the investment that is needed.”

For waiting times at Kettering General Hospital Accident & Emergency Department, there has been an increase in the number of people seen within 4 hours (NHS Standard) from 54% to 63.4%.

“At the 2024 budget delivered after the General Election, the Government invested over £25 billion in the National Health Service.” Lee said. “That is a record amount and rightly so over £1.8 billion has already been used on cutting waiting times.”

“In reality that means investment which will deliver 40,000 extra appointments every single week across the UK and we can see, here in Northamptonshire, that is starting to make a real difference.”

All figures are published by www.england.nhs.uk and statistics for Northamptonshire and Kettering General Hospital were collated by the House of Commons Library.

The role of the House of Commons Library is to provide a range of research and information services for MPs and MPs’ staff. Their work helps MPs scrutinise legislation, prepare for debates, develop policies and support MPs constituents.

The House of Commons Library are a team of researchers, statisticians, librarians, indexers, communications and customer service professionals, working together to provide an impartial and trusted service.