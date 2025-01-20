MP joins with national campaign group to get ‘more men talking more often’ about their mental health.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Member of Parliament for Corby and East Northamptonshire has joined forces with a national men’s mental health campaign group on what is know as the ‘most depressing day of the year.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blue Monday is the name given to the third day in January every year, where the most depressing day of the year is calculated using a formula of factors including weather conditions, debt level, time since Christmas, time since New Year's resolutions have been broken and low motivational levels.

“There is no doubt that the first few weeks of any new year can be some of the most challenging for our mental health.” said Ashley Riley, the Founder of Blue Soul Shoes, an online support group for men and their families experiencing mental health challenges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That is why it is more important than ever that men in the public eye, men like Lee Barron, speak up and share the importance of men not ignoring one of the most important parts of their health.”

Ashley Riley from Blue Soul Shoes has appeared on national television to tell his story.

Ashley set up Blue Soul Shoes after experiencing his first ever panic attack that within a month turned into life stopping anxiety and deep, dark depression. He had to enter a psychiatric hospital and a month later suffered two life changing strokes.

“I know from the people I speak to that challenging mental health is one of the biggest pressures middle aged men are experiencing.” said Lee Barron, the Member of Parliament for Corby and East Northamptonshire. “Meeting Ashley, hearing of his experience and the work of Blue Soul Shoes shows there is so much more to be done and on today of all days it is something we must be more open to talk about.”

National figures show that 77% of men in the UK have suffered with common mental health symptoms like anxiety, stress or depression and yet only 40% of men have never spoken to anyone about their mental health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The figures also show that that three quarters of all suicides in the UK are men.

Ashley Riley from Blue Soul Shoes with Lee Barron MP.

“There is the perception that poor mental health happens to ‘other’ men on Blue Monday.” continued Ashley who has appeared on BBC and Sky News to tell his story.

“I was an outgoing, comfortable, loud, business owning confident man when I started suffering from a low mood that just got worse and worse.”

“Living with depression and anxiety, living in a pair of Blue Soul Shoes is life limiting. It is awful.” he said. “But you can come out the other side. You can do something about it and that is why Blue Soul Shoes was established and that is why we are making a difference.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I wanted to give my backing to Blue Soul Shoes and join with Ashley to encourage men, however challenging it is, to speak to someone who can help if they are struggling.” Lee Barron said.

“There is no shame and there is no judgement.” Lee continued. “Blue Soul Shoes speaks to many men every day who need support and that is the first step to addressing experiences of anxiety or depression.”

The new Labour Government has pledged to invest in mental health services, with an expanded workforce, mental health workers in schools, and a national network of early support hubs for young people.

“It has been an encouraging start from the Government in their approach and investment in mental health services.” said Ashley. “But this needs to be just the start. Millions of men every year have to rely on the help and support of charities or volunteers to get help. Poor mental health is destroying men, their partners, their wives, their families and their businesses.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Therefore, Blue Monday is a great opportunity to once again raise this vitally important issue more than ever.”

“If you broke your leg you wouldn’t decide to just get on with it. You would seek help otherwise you could lose your job or be permanently disabled.” said Lee Barron who is Chair of the APPG on Modernising Employment whose remit includes looking at mental health in the workplace.

“If you had a chest infection you wouldn’t decide to just get on with it. You would seek help otherwise you could lose your job and get life threatening pneumonia.”

“That is why on Blue Monday I am joining with Ashley and Blue Soul Shoes on calling on men to get help. You do not need to be alone and help is out there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information on the work of Blue Soul Shoes or to contact them please visit https://bit.ly/BlueSoulShoes or visit their pages on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Blue Soul Shoes make clear they are not qualified therapists and not qualified medical practitioners.

They are able to offer on line support and guidance and encourage anyone experiencing mental health symptoms or challenges to visit their GP.