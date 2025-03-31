Mother's Day celebrations enjoyed at Kettering care home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents at Elm Bank care home, in Kettering, celebrated Mother’s Day in style, with visits and video calls from family members near and far. The home was full of joy, kindness and love, with flowers all around and lots of sweet treats.

Residents, family members and staff at Elm Bank care home all enjoyed a spectacular mother’s day concert, performed live by singer Clare Care. Joy was in the air, the home was filled with the sounds of music and laughter, with feet tapping and hands clapping. The talented home chef’s, prepared a spectacular selection of delicious cakes and scones, served with tea and coffee for all to enjoy.

General Manager, Marvellous Bindura said: “We’ve all had a really lovely day. It has been so good to see family members who were able to visit in person and to have video calls with those who are further away. Our residents enjoyed a fantastic live performance that put smiles on all faces, and a delicious afternoon tea prepared by our brilliant chef. Days like these are so special to us all.”

Pat a resident at Elm Bank care home, commented: “She was very good, I enjoyed that, it was lovely to see everyone dancing and that made me smile, she made me happy, the afternoon was very nice.”

The amazing Mother's Day concert held at Elm Bank Care Home

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Elm Bank care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Elm Bank provides residential and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.