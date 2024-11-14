Mother Christmas gets ready to spread some festive cheer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northants-based Sol Retail is urging local businesses to donate to a Christmas campaign for those in need.

The Sol Retail team welcomed Mother Christmas to its Northampton HQ recently, donating presents for her to gift to children and young people across Northamptonshire who are most in need this Christmas time.

Sol Retail got in touch with Mother Christmas, or Jeanette Walsh as she’s also known, when it heard about her annual campaign to ensure no child in Northamptonshire goes without a gift over the festive season. The team at Sol Retail wanted to help and so set about sourcing suitable products that could be gifted to children across the county.

Since 2002, Jeanette has been organising an annual gift appeal to make sure all children and young people in the county receive a present. The appeal supports lots of families all throughout the year too, providing birthday gifts as well as support for young people coming out of care and setting up their first home or going on to university.

Jeanette said: “We help children in need, children who need protection and care leavers who don’t have safe or established networks in place to make sure they know they're not forgotten. For these children and young people, Christmas can be a lonely time and it’s thanks to donations like this one from Sol Retail that we can spread some cheer, comfort and happiness to those who need it most.”

Barry Tong , Sol Retail founder and CEO, said: “When we read about the great work that Mother Christmas does not just at Christmas but all through the year, we knew we wanted to help in whatever way we could. Hopefully, our donation will help to raise some smiles over the festive period and beyond and we’re urging other local businesses to donate what they can as well to make sure Mother Christmas can continue to reach those who are most in need in our community.”

Mother Christmas accepts lots of different donations including toys, gift vouchers, socks, make-up, toiletries, sweets and chocolates. For more information or to find out how you can donate, email [email protected] or visit www.mother-christmas.co.uk