Miss Northampton is crowned Miss Africa GB 2024

Elegance, excellence and empowerment is the description of the night that saw 22-year-old Deborah Mungai, crowned Miss Africa GB 2024

In a contest that evaluated beauty, brain, talent, culture, personality and representation over several months, and culminated on that prestigious Saturday night, Deborah Mungai, not only received the overall most coveted crown - Miss Africa GB 2024, but Deborah was also awarded the Miss Proactive Award and Miss Congeniality - the Peer Choice Prize by her fellow contestants for her inspiring leadership and drive.

What a win for Northamptonshire as we come to the end of Black History Month.

The event was held on Saturday, October 26 in Kent and what a way to celebrate Black History Month, by honouring African heritage while celebrating outstanding achievements.

Deborah Mungai being crowned by the outgoing Miss Africa GB 2023

There were crazy cheers from the crowd especially when she stepped out in a traditional Kenyan outfit filled with glorious beads and she elegantly did that traditional dance ever so elegantly…..that bit must have won the hearts of the majority.

Deborah’s crowning reflects her dedication to fostering meaningful change. Alongside her title As Miss Africa GB 2024, Deborah is committed to using her platform to promote youth empowerment, life skills development, and social integration.

Deborah has a heart that advocates and ensures the voice of the youth is heard to address systemic issues that hinder their career and overall life progression.

Her efforts will especially focus on INSPIRED Generation Club, a community group she co-founded and where she currently serves as Secretary in collaboration with her Sponsors such as BAME HUB UK.

Deborah Mungai modelling her traditional Kenyan outfit(Kikoi)

Deborah said: "A win for me is truly a win for my supporters, my community, and the countless people this crown and title are meant to serve. I’m incredibly honoured to step into this role as the new Miss Africa GB, and committed to using this platform to bring about meaningful changes for those who need it most. Together, we’ll create a ripple of impact that strengthens and uplifts the world around us."

Deborah’s mother Lydia Mungai said: "As a mother, I am incredibly proud of my daughter and excited to see her using the Miss Africa GB crown to live out her purpose, making a powerful impact on young lives now and for the future. Thanks to the Sponsors, family and friends, Supporters and most of All The Africa GB organisation for this opportunity."

Through collaborations with her sponsors, including BAME HUB UK, Smash Online Radio, Rovert - Ro Media Service and DIARRABLU, She aims to support young people across the UK, helping them build positive life skills needed to navigate youth transitions, and nurture positive behaviour.

One of the sponsors Alice Maina, CEO BAME HUB-UK, expressed her pride in Deborah after her win saying: "Deborah exemplifies the spirit of resilience and empowerment that our organisation stands for. Her commitment to supporting young people and championing inclusivity aligns perfectly with our mission, and we are thrilled to support her as she impacts the youth”