Miller & Carter Northampton reveals stunning renovation, celebrating the site’s unique heritage

Alongside its beautifully refreshed interiors, the steakhouse features an exclusive private dining area that can host up to 26 guests — perfect for intimate gatherings, celebrations, and business meetings. Guests can also enjoy alfresco dining in the courtyard, which seats up to 20 people and is sure to be a popular spot during the warmer months.

Rich in local history, the site dates back to the early 19th century when it was home to Northampton farmer and agriculturalist Clark Hillyward, author of Practical Farming and Grazing (1814). Over the years, it has served as both a school and a private residence before becoming a pub in 1978 and later a Miller & Carter in 2016. This renovation marks the next chapter in its fascinating story, further embedding it in the Northampton community.

Guests can expect the same exceptional dining experience Miller & Carter is known for, with 14 expertly crafted steak cuts on offer, including the indulgent Côte de Boeuf 28oz sharing steak and the award-winning Fillet 8oz. Each dish is made from 30-day aged British and Irish beef, hand-prepared by master butchers, and cooked to perfection by skilled chefs.

Sundays now bring an extra touch of luxury with the new Sunday Sharing Board, featuring cuts like Roast Shropshire Chicken and Flavour-Packed Lamb Rump, served with indulgent sides such as Camembert Mash and unlimited Beef Dripping Gravy.

In addition to its steak offerings, Miller & Carter Northampton caters to all tastes with dishes like Pan-Seared Scallops, Hot Honey Chicken Wings, and vegetarian options such as the Spinach and Camembert Pithivier. Diners can pair their meals with expertly mixed cocktails or round off their experience with indulgent desserts like the Triple Chocolate & Salted Caramel Cookie Pie or Classic Crème Brûlée.

General Manager Craig Pearce Green commented:

“We’re thrilled to welcome the people of Northampton back to experience our beautifully refreshed restaurant. This renovation celebrates both the rich heritage of our site and the exceptional dining experience we’re proud to offer. Whether you’re here for a celebration or simply a great steak, we look forward to seeing you.”

Miller & Carter Northampton is also on the lookout for passionate team members to join their growing family. As Craig adds, “If you’re as obsessed with steak as we are, we’d love to hear from you!”