Miles for change: Northamptonshire High Sheriff and charity leader trekking 40km across the county to support prison leavers

In support of Northamptonshire Community Foundation’s High Sheriff’s Initiative Fund, Northamptonshire High Sheriff Jeremy Sharman and foundation Chief Executive Rachel McGrath will trek 40km across the county, fundraising to enable grant awards for local charities working to reduce crime and anti-social behaviour.

Jeremy and Rachel will trek 10km on each of the first four Fridays in May, with every walk taking place in a different area of Northamptonshire. By the end of May, the pair will have covered Corby, Kettering, Northampton and Daventry; in each location, local charities and community organisations will be invited to join in and to share stories of the work they’re doing to combat crime and to assist prison leavers and prisoner rehabilitation.

The Northamptonshire Hidden Needs Report, published in 2023 by Northamptonshire Community Foundation and the University of Northampton, revealed a clear and urgent need for investment in crime reduction initiatives. In 2022, the county ranked among the top 20 most dangerous in England, with a crime rate of 85 per 1,000 people.

Jeremy and Rachel are undertaking this trekking challenge to raise funds for the Northamptonshire High Sheriff’s Initiative Fund. Supporting prison leavers and prisoner rehabilitation are key focuses of the fund this year, and donations are encouraged through Justgiving: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/2025trekforthehighsheriffsinitiativefund

Northamptonshire High Sheriff, Jeremy Sharman

Jeremy Sharman, Northamptonshire High Sheriff, said: “There are far too many young men and women out there who fall into a life of crime through no fault of their own - as a result of the circumstances in which they have grown up.

“There are some great local charities already working in this area, both in crime prevention and in the rehabilitation of ex-offenders. I would be so grateful if could you help me to support their work and provide fresh vision and hope.”

Rachel McGrath, Chief Executive of Northamptonshire Community Foundation, said: “It’s such a privilege to be supporting Jeremy through his shrievalty year, and to be connecting him to our local charitable sector and organisations across the county supporting some of our most vulnerable residents.

“At Northamptonshire Community Foundation we manage the High Sheriff’s Initiative Fund on behalf of past and present High Sheriffs, and the trek fundraiser is a great opportunity to support and help us make grant awards to local charities making a real difference. Please do give generously."