Melodies that matter: Gav lalala…brings joy to Elm Bank care home residents

Gavin with his debut performance at Elm Bank Care Home in Kettering

The Air at Elm Bank care home in Kettering was filled recently with an extra special energy as residents and staff were captivated by Gavin and his musical performance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gavin whose stage name is Gav…lalala, performed a repertoire of music that spanned the golden era, including Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin. Gavin’s visit underscored the profound and undeniable power of music for those living within a care home setting. The whole lounge was filled with familiar melodies that transformed the atmosphere in to what was truly a vibrant concert. Live music in care homes really offers a wealth of therapeutic benefits. It stimulates cognitive function and certainly helps to reduce anxiety whilst allowing for social interactions, helping residents to not feel loneliness and isolation.

Tina, the activities co-ordinator said, “It was truly amazing to see the residents so engaged and happy. Gavin really connected well with everyone through his music and you could really feel the positivity in the room, even after he had left. It was his debut performance here and we are all looking forward to booking him again very soon for another amazing afternoon.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marvellous Bindura, General Manager at Elm Bank said: “It was the first time that Gavin has played for us here at the home, and the residents and staff really enjoyed his performance. It is really important here at the home that we offer a whole host of activities that enhance the quality of life for all here, music is certainly a big favourite for many of our residents.”

Gavin with his debut performance at Elm Bank Care Home in Kettering

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Elm Bank care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Elm Bank provides residential and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.