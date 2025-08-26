Meet the handler behind the dogs working at high security prison

A former steelworker from Corby, who swapped careers to the prison service, is shining a light on how he now works in tandem with his prison dogs to keep people safe.

Following National Dog Day (26 August), His Majesty’s Prison and Probation Service (HMPPS) is shining a light on one of the most unique and rewarding roles in the prison service: the prison dog handler.

With over 800 dogs working across the prison estate, these four-legged officers - and their human colleagues - are on the front line of safety and security. From sniffing out illegal substances to calming volatile situations, prison dogs are vital to maintaining order and protecting staff, prisoners and the public.

But behind every great dog is a dedicated handler, who started their careers as prison officers.

Prison dog handlers literally take their work home - Joe's two dogs live with him and are a big part of his life. Picture: Ministry of Justice

Prison dog handlers are specially trained officers who work with general purpose dogs - trained to de-escalate conflict and support control and restraint - and specialist search dogs, trained to detect drugs, phones, and other contraband.

Many handlers live with their dogs, forming deep bonds that last long after retirement. It’s a role that requires trust, discipline, and compassion, and it’s open to anyone who joins the prison service.

Joe Finch, 35, is a dog handler at HMP Gartree, a high security men’s prison near Market Harborough in Leicestershire.

Joe left a job working in the steel industry in his hometown of Corby, to join the prison service, working first at HMP Stocken in Rutland. In his six years as a prison officer, he worked as part of the Dedicated Search Team, which brought him into contact with prisons dogs and sparked his interest in the dog handler role.

Prison dog handler, Joe Finch, with his search dogs, Winnie, a Cocker Spaniel, and Pete, a black Labrador. Picture: Ministry of Justice

He applied for a handler role at HMP Gartree, near Market Harborough in Leicestershire, and now spends his time keeping people safe with the help of his two search dogs, Pete, a black Labrador, and Winnie, a Cocker Spaniel. He says: “I never imagined I’d end up working with dogs, but it’s literally the best job I could’ve hoped for.

“I was always a dog lover but when I left my job in the steel industry, I didn’t imagine I’d end up doing this as my job.

“Don’t get me wrong, it’s not all fun and glamour. The dogs are a big part of my life and it’s a huge commitment, and even when you’re off-duty, the dogs are still with you.

“I’m quite new to the role but have already had some great results with the dogs, and I can see me doing this for many years to come.

“My partner says she’s never seen me so happy with work as I am now – for me, it doesn't feel like work.”

There are no previous qualifications needed to become an operational support staff or prison officer at HMP Gartree. Personal qualities are much more important, and all the necessary training is provided. You should have good judgement, common sense, responsibility and, above all, teamwork.

As the prison service continues to modernise and strengthen its frontline, HMPPS is actively recruiting new prison officers, and encouraging those with an interest in dogs to consider the path to becoming a handler.

To become a dog handler, new recruits typically start as prison officers, gaining experience on the landings before applying for specialist training. It’s a competitive but achievable path and one that offers a unique blend of challenge, purpose, and companionship.

Every year, HMPPS also honours the dogs who have retired or passed away after years of loyal service. From Homer in the East Midlands, who recorded over 1,000 finds, to Whisper, who still enjoys swimming and tennis balls in retirement, these dogs have left a lasting legacy.

If you’re looking for a career that makes a real difference - and maybe even a four-legged partner along the way - consider joining the prison service.

Apply now to become a prison officer and start your journey toward becoming a dog handler. Visit prisonandprobationjobs.gov.uk to learn more.