Meadow View Care Home celebrates CQC rating upgrade

An Irchester care home has received a ‘Good’ rating after its latest Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspection - marking a significant improvement from its previous report.

Meadow View Care Home in Irchester is celebrating the new rating, which reflects the unwavering dedication and commitment of the team to enhance the quality of care provided.

The CQC inspection, conducted on July 11 and 15 of this year, praised the calm and welcoming atmosphere at Meadow View, run by Wellbeing Care Group, noting the positive attitudes of staff and their deep understanding of residents’ care needs.

The report specifically highlighted that residents at Meadow View are supported by staff who are not only skilled, but also compassionate, working hard to promote a culture of trust, understanding, and independence.

Rahees Chettintavida, Care Home Manager at Meadow View, said: “Over the past year, we have worked tirelessly to make improvements across all areas of care. Our team’s dedication to enhancing the wellbeing and happiness of our residents has truly paid off, and this ‘Good’ rating is a reflection of that effort.”

The CQC report also noted that medicines were managed safely and all safety elements were met. Managers were commended by inspectors for their focus on promoting residents’ rights and independence, while staff and leaders were praised for cultivating a positive, compassionate, and listening culture. Inspectors observed that this approach fostered a strong sense of trust between staff, residents, and their families.

The report also included comments from family members of residents, with one stating: "The care my (relative) gets is exemplary. All the staff know them, from the cleaners to the kitchen staff. Everybody's so helpful. It's an amazing care home."

Residents and their families also expressed confidence in the care home’s safety. The inspection noted that Meadow View staff are not only skilled but committed to continuous learning and improvement, ensuring high-quality care for all residents.

Joy Henshaw, Regional Director at Wellbeing Care, added: “We are thrilled with the outcome of this inspection. Meadow View's transformation is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team.

"At Wellbeing Care, we believe in delivering person-centred care that empowers our residents to live independently and with dignity. This 'Good' rating shows that we are on the right path and encourages us to continue striving for excellence.”

Meadow View Care Home is part of Wellbeing Care, a family-run care group specialising in dementia care, residential care, and respite services across Suffolk and Northamptonshire. The improvements seen at Meadow View are a reflection of Wellbeing Care's broader commitment to providing exceptional, person-centred care that promotes independence, dignity, and quality of life.

For more information about Meadow View Care Home and the services it provides, please visit www.wellbeingcare.co.uk.