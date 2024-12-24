Massive Hits Radio (Northamptonshire) Christmas Toy Appeal 2024 - Thank You

Massive Hits Radio 2024 Toy Appeal

Massive Hits Radio (Northamptonshire) is overwhelmed by the generosity of the local community in supporting our first Christmas Toy Appeal. Thanks to the kindness of so many, hundreds of toys were donated, benefiting families in need across Northamptonshire.

These toys have been distributed to charities and groups in the area, including Corby Food Bank, Kettering Home Start, and Pen Green Centre, to name just a few.

A special thank you goes to the Storage Team in Corby and Kettering for their invaluable support in serving as our drop-off stations.

We are excited to announce that we are already planning to expand the appeal in 2025, aiming to support even more charities and community groups. Thank you once again for your amazing support!