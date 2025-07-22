Mammoth Icelandic challenge for Jordan's Weeones charity

Jordan's Weeones is a charity which was set up in memory of Jordan, a young girl who fought a brave battle against cancer before passing away in 2014.

Her Dad Wayne, along with girlfriend Sue and daughter Laura, set up the charity in 2018 to give out small grants to make a big difference helping families stay afloat during their most difficult days. Now, in 2025, over £85,000 has been given out in grants!

Jordan's dad, Wayne Berridge, says they are always inspired by the amazing people who go the extra mile to support children and families facing unimaginable challenges.

This August a couple from Northamptonshire, Sam and Stuart Douglas, are taking on an extraordinary adventure running across Iceland as part of the Great Norse Run 2025.

Wayne's sister in Law lives in Northamptonshire and is a Patron for Jordan's Weeones, she met Sam, telling her all about Jordan's Weeones and inspiring her to raise the money for the charity. Sam and Stuart will tackle a grueling 209 mile ultramarathon from Akureyri on the North Coast off Iceland covering the equivalent of a marathon a day for 10 days.

They will face Arctic volcanic deserts, glaciers, and icy river crossings, pushing themselves to the limit in one of the most remote and breath taking landscapes in the world. Wayne said "We are incredibly grateful that Sam has chosen to support Jordan's Weeones, helping us provide vital assistance to families with children battling cancer. Our charity works closely with representatives in hospitals across the East and West Midlands to identify families in need, offering financial grants to help ease the burden during such difficult times". "We are truly grateful for their dedication and for choosing to support Jordan's Weeones. Every donation, no matter how small, will make a huge impact on the families we help"

If you would like to support Sam on her journey and donate to Jordan's Weeones, you can do so at: justgiving.com/page/sam-douglas-great-norse-run-2025 and if you want to support Jordan's Weeones in any way or just find out more, visit jordansweeones.co.uk