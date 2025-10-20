Made With Many secures £1 million Arts Council England funding for community-led creativity in Corby and Wellingborough

Three more years of creativity, culture and community-led arts have been secured for Corby and Wellingborough, with Arts Council England confirming £1 million of funding for arts programme Made With Many.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The award is part of Arts Council England's largest ever Creative People and Places (CPP) Portfolio, which sees £42 million invested in 45 programmes from 2026-29, to deliver more grassroots-led cultural experiences in areas across England where involvement in arts and culture is below the national average.

Creative People and Places brings together community, grassroots and cultural organisations as partners to take the lead in choosing, creating and taking part in creative and cultural activities. CPPs are empowering local people to pursue the art they want, where they live.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This funding is made possible thanks to National Lottery players. Every National Lottery ticket purchased generates money for good causes and enables people in villages, towns, and cities up and down the country to get access to cultural experiences where they live.

Community Matters

"The continued funding represents an incredible vote of confidence in our communities across Corby and Wellingborough, and their creative and cultural ambition," said Made With Many Co-Director Vicky Frayard. “Building relationships with our communities who are at the heart of what we do is magical, and this funding means we can continue that work for another three years."

The project's vision states that 'by 2030, Corby and Wellingborough will be recognised as places where creativity thrives, where residents shape and lead cultural activities, and where the arts bring people together to tackle real challenges facing their communities'.

Local residents, supported by Made With Many, will help shape the next three years of arts and cultural activities, with more than 75,000 people expected to take part and get creative.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liz Johnson, Midlands Area Director at Arts Council England said: “Creative People and Places projects bring organisations and communities together to shape the creative and cultural activities available in their local area. Funded by the National Lottery, we are investing more than £9.2 million in the Midlands, to ensure more people can experience, connect and take part in creativity on their doorsteps.

'Curious Creatures' delighting Corby town centre at Made With Many Family Arts Festival 2025

“Made with Many works with the local community to create dynamic, high-quality creative and cultural activities for all – from festivals and exhibitions to installations and events.”

Made With Many's ambitious programme will focus on four key areas, all developed through extensive consultation with local people and over a decade of working with communities:

Community Power, which is all about making sure people's voices are heard.

Community Growth, with a focus on using creativity to tackle local challenges including health inequalities and climate change.

Community Change, supporting people to become cultural leaders and artists in their own communities.

Community Voice, which is about ensuring that local people's stories, experiences and aspirations shape everything that happens.

Co-Director Victoria Bell added: "Made With Many involves the community at every single stage - there is no point at which we are not listening. This funding will ensure we can take that approach even further, supporting our communities to not just attend cultural activities, but to lead and shape them. By 2030, we want people to walk through Corby and Wellingborough and see creativity everywhere - in community spaces, in the stories being told, in the confidence and pride of our residents."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rob Purdie, independent chair of the Made With Many consortium, highlighted the organisation's track record: "Over the past decade, Made With Many has enabled over 300,000 people to engage with cultural activity they've helped shape. This new funding builds on that incredible foundation. Looking ahead, we want Corby and Wellingborough to be places where creativity is part of everyday life, where residents have the skills and confidence to lead cultural projects, and where the towns are recognised nationally for innovation in community-led arts."

Kate Williams, CEO for Groundwork Northamptonshire, and the accountable body for Made with Many, heading up the consortium of organisations that steer the work they do said: "Being awarded this funding for a further three years will mean we can continue to embed creative fabulousness into the communities of Corby and Wellingborough.

"Over the next three years, Made With Many will focus on supporting people and communities who too often miss out on cultural opportunities. We will work together to ensure that creativity becomes a tool for addressing real local challenges including health inequalities, climate concerns, and social isolation, we are thrilled by this continued investment".

Despite high levels of community spirit and volunteering, both Corby and Wellingborough face significant deprivation and have historically had low levels of cultural engagement. This new three-year programme aims to change this by making creativity accessible, relevant and community-controlled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This isn't just about arts activities - it's about community empowerment and giving people the tools to shape their own future," added Victoria Bell. "By 2030, we want our towns to be known as places where communities lead, where creativity solves problems, and where every resident can see themselves reflected in the cultural life around them. This funding gives us the platform to make that vision a reality."