Made With Many marks ten years of creativity, culture and community spirit in Northamptonshire

A packed house at Corby Cube this week celebrated a decade of Made With Many – the organisation behind some of Northamptonshire’s most inclusive and ambitious cultural activity.

The atmosphere was electric as artists, community members, volunteers and local leaders came together to reflect on 10 years of creative impact and look ahead to what’s next.

Supported throughout by significant funding from Arts Council England’s Creative People and Places programme, Made With Many has become a vital part of the local cultural landscape.

Launched in 2015 under the original name Made In Corby, the organisation is led by a consortium that includes Groundwork Northamptonshire, The Core at Corby Cube, Wellingborough African and Caribbean Association (WACA), Greatwell Homes and Corby Community Arts. From the start, its mission has been to empower local people through arts and creativity – from large-scale theatre productions to neighbourhood festivals. Signature projects have included Corby Mardi Gras, Grow Festival, Corby Pole Fair, Wellingborough Stories Festival, Well Creative Festival and the development of community spaces like the KHL Community Workshop.

As Morag Ballantyne, part of the team who first secured funding, explained: “Corby has always had a thriving community arts scene but it does things its own independent, creative way so it was the ideal fit for Arts Council funding. Arts is an essential part of our humanity, it is a catalyst for conversation and in a world like this one the arts brings our communities together.”

The anniversary event itself reflected this community focus. Guests were invited to share their memories of Made With Many, contributing to a growing archive of voices. In return, they took home a photo from the past decade – a personal keepsake from the organisation’s vibrant history. An exhibition of past projects was on display, featuring highlights from the organisation’s work across Corby and Wellingborough, and a short film showcasing the people, places and creativity behind the last decade sparked recognition and reflection throughout the room.

The evening featured a powerful performance from Corby choir Deep Roots Tall Trees, who have been writing their own songs that reflect the strength and heritage of the community itself since their first collaboration with Made With Many. Local poet Quinton Green also took to the stage, with his spoken word performance highlighting the everyday value of creativity.

Made With Many’s co-directors spoke passionately about their work and its impact. Victoria Bell said: “Made With Many involves the community at every single stage, there is no point at which we are not listening. Very few organisations do that well, and we are proud to be excellent at it.”

She reflected on memorable projects including a 2018 votes for women procession, when Corby women aged 15 to 93 created a banner and took it to London, joining thousands in a mass participation artwork.

Victoria also highlighted the difference Made With Many made during the pandemic: “Made with Many came to Wellingborough in lockdown and the difference it made to people was incredible – the packs going out, the information being shared, the online activities.”

Co-director Vicky Frayard added: “Pretty much all of our projects have started over a cup of tea and a chat. Building those relationships with our communities who are at the heart of what we do is magical.”

She recalled one standout moment during the first Family Arts Festival, when local families paraded through the streets of Corby led by a piper playing Scotland The Brave: “That sense of community was palpable.”

The impact of Made With Many was echoed by community partners and supporters. Lizzie Brown, Community Involvement Manager at Greatwell Homes, praised the organisation’s inclusive approach: “There is something for everyone which is really hard to achieve. It takes a lot of work, a lot of listening. Thanks to Made With Many everyone’s voices are heard.”

Rob Purdie highlighted a key legacy moment: “Highlights included the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra with Corby choir Deep Roots Tall Trees at Corby Football Club and running the Corby Pole Fair to ensure this legacy project took place in 2022.”

Kate Williams, Executive Director of Groundwork Northamptonshire, reflected on the role Made With Many has played in championing creative potential: “The pure creativity of Made With Many has been excellent.”

Sylvia Erskine, from Wellingborough African Caribbean Association, spoke about the importance of storytelling and cultural memory: “A personal highlight from the last 10 years was interviewing people who came to live in Wellingborough from different parts of the country or world. We wanted to capture their stories before we could no longer do that.”

Mandy Young, Deputy Lieutenant of Northamptonshire and founder of Corby’s Adrenaline Alley, added: “Arts brings diversity, it encourages people to think outside the box and it strengthens community. Made With Many encourages people to get involved, get creative, have fun, to volunteer … happy birthday to this fantastic organisation.”

Ros Stoddart, a local artist, also spoke to the deeper value of the work: “The arts are so important and my local community needs to be able to access it. Arts goes well beyond painting a pretty picture. It is all about mental wellbeing, expressing yourself, and about community. Made With Many have done great things and it is fantastic they are here.”

Other highlights from the last decade have included the Field Day Festival in Hazelwood Field, praised by George Hill from the KHL Community Workshop, and the many smaller, community-rooted collaborations that have brought people together and made community powered art part of everyday life.

About Made With Many

Made With Many is a community arts organisation dedicated to empowering individuals and communities through creativity. By co-creating projects with residents, the organisation promotes inclusion, wellbeing, and cultural expression. With a strong focus on Corby and Wellingborough, Made With Many continues to lead the way in community-led cultural development.