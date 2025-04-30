Made with Many celebrates 10 years of community-led creativity across Corby and Wellingborough
Funded by Arts Council England, Made With Many has spent the last ten years fostering creativity, connecting communities, and co-creating impactful cultural projects that have reached thousands of residents across the region.
“We’re incredibly proud of everything we’ve achieved over the past decade,” said Made With Many Co-Director, Vicky Frayard. “Our journey has been about empowering people in our communities to make their voices heard through creativity. We’ve seen first-hand how the arts can bring people together and inspire positive change. Our anniversary event in May will reflect this spirit, with live performances, film, an exhibition and a few surprises.”
Launched in 2015 under the original name Made In Corby, the organisation is led by a consortium that includes Groundwork Northamptonshire, The Core at Corby Cube and Corby Community Arts. From the start, its mission has been to empower local people through arts and creativity – from large-scale theatre productions to neighbourhood festivals. Signature projects have included Corby Mardi Gras, Grow Festival, Corby Pole Fair, and the development of community spaces like the KHL Community Workshop.
Co-Director Victoria Bell added: “This anniversary isn’t just a moment to look back – it’s a chance to look ahead. We’re excited to continue building new partnerships and initiatives that will shape the next chapter of community-led creativity.”
As part of its anniversary year, Made With Many has launched a new website, refreshed its branding, and unveiled a bold new visual identity. It has also launched several new initiatives, including Inspiring Black Creativity, Limitless Creatives, and a new collaborative project with Folk Dance Remixed and Corby CAN.
“We’ve come so far in ten years, but the best is yet to come,” said Victoria. “This celebration is a springboard for future projects that will continue to enrich our communities and the cultural life of Corby and Wellingborough.”
10 Years of Success – Key Milestones:
- 2014: Pre-launch activities – £1million secured from Arts Council England and the Royal Philharmonic and Deep Roots Tall Trees launch Made With Many at Corby Town FC stadium
- 2015: The return of Frantic Assembly to their home town of Corby
- 2016: Created brand new musical Danny Hero, which is now licensed for Broadway.
- 2017: Corby Mardi Gras and family rave engage local families and young people.
- 2018: Launch of Grow Festival and a large-scale community procession.
- 2019: Over £200,000 secured for Creative KHL through Creative Civic Change.
- 2020: Rebranded to Made With Many and pivoted to pandemic-responsive community support.
- 2021: Launch of Baby And Me, an online creative group for new parents.
- 2022: Corby Pole Fair delivered; Summer of Street Art introduces eight new murals.
- 2023: First Family Arts Festival and the conclusion of Wellingborough Stories.
- 2024: Canvas young people’s group delivers one-day Well Creative festival.
- 2025: Celebrating 10 years with a refreshed brand, new website, and special anniversary event.