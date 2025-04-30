Made with Many celebrates 10 years of community-led creativity across Corby and Wellingborough

Corby Pole Fair

Pioneering community arts organisation Made With Many is celebrating a decade of cultural transformation in Corby and Wellingborough, marking this milestone with a special anniversary event in May.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Funded by Arts Council England, Made With Many has spent the last ten years fostering creativity, connecting communities, and co-creating impactful cultural projects that have reached thousands of residents across the region.

“We’re incredibly proud of everything we’ve achieved over the past decade,” said Made With Many Co-Director, Vicky Frayard. “Our journey has been about empowering people in our communities to make their voices heard through creativity. We’ve seen first-hand how the arts can bring people together and inspire positive change. Our anniversary event in May will reflect this spirit, with live performances, film, an exhibition and a few surprises.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Launched in 2015 under the original name Made In Corby, the organisation is led by a consortium that includes Groundwork Northamptonshire, The Core at Corby Cube and Corby Community Arts. From the start, its mission has been to empower local people through arts and creativity – from large-scale theatre productions to neighbourhood festivals. Signature projects have included Corby Mardi Gras, Grow Festival, Corby Pole Fair, and the development of community spaces like the KHL Community Workshop.

Grow Festival 2018 - Made With Many

Co-Director Victoria Bell added: “This anniversary isn’t just a moment to look back – it’s a chance to look ahead. We’re excited to continue building new partnerships and initiatives that will shape the next chapter of community-led creativity.”

As part of its anniversary year, Made With Many has launched a new website, refreshed its branding, and unveiled a bold new visual identity. It has also launched several new initiatives, including Inspiring Black Creativity, Limitless Creatives, and a new collaborative project with Folk Dance Remixed and Corby CAN.

“We’ve come so far in ten years, but the best is yet to come,” said Victoria. “This celebration is a springboard for future projects that will continue to enrich our communities and the cultural life of Corby and Wellingborough.”

10 Years of Success – Key Milestones:

2014: Pre-launch activities – £1million secured from Arts Council England and the Royal Philharmonic and Deep Roots Tall Trees launch Made With Many at Corby Town FC stadium

2015: The return of Frantic Assembly to their home town of Corby

2016: Created brand new musical Danny Hero, which is now licensed for Broadway.

2017: Corby Mardi Gras and family rave engage local families and young people.

2018: Launch of Grow Festival and a large-scale community procession.

2019: Over £200,000 secured for Creative KHL through Creative Civic Change.

2020: Rebranded to Made With Many and pivoted to pandemic-responsive community support.

2021: Launch of Baby And Me, an online creative group for new parents.

2022: Corby Pole Fair delivered; Summer of Street Art introduces eight new murals.

2023: First Family Arts Festival and the conclusion of Wellingborough Stories.

2024: Canvas young people’s group delivers one-day Well Creative festival.

2025: Celebrating 10 years with a refreshed brand, new website, and special anniversary event.