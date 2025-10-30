Lucy’s 11st 9.5lbs weight loss scores her a place at Slimming World finals and congratulations from a rugby legend

Lucy Nicoll was one of just 42 women to secure a place at the semi-finals of Slimming World’s Woman of the Year 2025 competition, held at Slimming World’s head office in Derbyshire, after losing an incredible 11st 9.5lbs.

A 40-year-old slimmer from Northants says she feels great on the inside and out after losing 11st 9.5lbs to reach the semi-finals of a competition to find the Slimming World’s most inspiring female members.

And she celebrated her incredible achievement with former England rugby international James Haskell, who described her as a ‘role model’.

Lucy, who slimmed from 21st 11slbs to 10st 1.5lbs, earned her place at the semi-finals after the members of her group in Kettering voted for her to represent them nationally. She says: “Before I joined Slimming World, I felt stuck. My weight was affecting me on the inside and out – it impacted my health and the way I felt about myself. My confidence was low and I was self-conscious about my size, but I didn’t know how to change things.

Lucy slimmed from 21st 11slbs to 10st 1.5lbs.

“It was not recognising myself in a family photo that we’d taken while out in London that jolted me into doing something about it. Finding Slimming World was a turning point. I didn’t realise then that it would be the best decision I’d ever make.

“I discovered a way of eating that worked for me and my life – it wasn’t like a diet at all and I couldn’t believe it when I lost 12lbs in my first week. I didn’t have to give up the meals I loved, old favourites like classic takeaways were still on the menu, I just cooked them myself at home in a healthier way. I started trimming the fat off meat and using low-calorie cooking spray instead of oil, for instance. It wasn’t long before people started noticing, and that gave me the motivation to keep going.”

Lucy says the support of her Slimming World group kept her motivation high too: “My Slimming World group and my Consultant Angela have been incredible. The support, ideas and encouragement from everyone each week helped me believe I could do this. Going to the group each week was a reset for me, and they’ve been there for me every step of the way. Each week we’d talk about any challenges we had coming up or share new recipes we’d tried, and I learned so much – about food, and about myself and my own relationship with food.”

As Lucy started to lose weight she began to think about becoming more active. She says: “My Consultant Angela would often talk about Slimming World’s activity support programme and how important activity was for your overall health. As I lost weight and felt more confident, I decided to give it a go. I started by going on small walks and gradually building up the distance. I find it really helps me mentally and emotionally too.”

James, who played for England in two Rugby World Cups and earned 77 caps for England, is known for promoting mental and physical wellbeing and was full of admiration for Lucy’s journey. He said: “Lucy has done something truly inspiring. She’s taken control of her health, built her confidence and developed life-long healthy habits. It shows that with the right support and mindset, you can achieve the things you set out to. She’s become stronger – physically and mentally – and for that she’s a real role model.”

Angela Markie who runs the group that Lucy attends says she is so proud of what she’s achieved she says: “Lucy is a star and watching her journey has been a privilege. She’s not just lost weight, she’s grown in confidence and self-belief. She’s a huge support to others in group and a brilliant example of what can be achieved. Losing weight isn’t easy, we know that, and support plays a huge role in people’s motivation and success. Whether you are just starting your journey, need some extra support to develop healthy eating alongside weight-loss medication or you’ve been a member before, we’ve made some exciting new changes at our groups and I’d love to welcome anyone to pop along to our group at Arena Sports on Thurston Drive on Wednesdays and Fridays at 5:30pm and 7pm and on Fridays at 8am and 9:30am. Or you can call me on 07727 009759 to find out more.”