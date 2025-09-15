Lucy is Slimming World ‘Woman of the Year’ after losing half her body weight!

Lucy lost over half her body weight!

Lucy Nicoll is Kettering’s Slimming World Woman of the Year 2025!

A woman who transformed her life by losing 11stone 8.5lbs has been named Kettering’s Slimming World Woman of the Year 2025.

Lucy Nicoll, who attends the Kettering Slimming World group run by Angela Markie was voted by her fellow members to win the group’s Slimming World Woman of the Year 2025 competition. She is now in with a chance to represent her group in the national semi-finals, held at Slimming World’s Head Office in Derbyshire next month.

Lucy decided to join Slimming World after a trip to London with her family. She returned to her hotel after a day sightseeing and looking through family photos taken on the London Eye, Lucy shares that she didn’t recognise herself in the photos and she decided there and then that she wanted to lose weight.

Lucy is ‘Woman of the Year 2025’

Since joining Slimming World in Feb 2020, Lucy has gone from 21 Stone 11lbs to 10 stone 2.5lbs and her life has completely changed. Going shopping for clothes used to be be something Lucy dreaded - funded clothes that fitted was difficult, always looking for stretchy items in big sizes. Now shopping is enjoyable and Lucy shares that she has a wardrobe full of clothes that she loves, having gone from a size 24 to a size 8!

Slimming World’s healthy eating plan, Food Optimising, has allowed Lucy to lose weight without going hungry. The plan is based on science-backed principles of energy density and satiety, and includes every day, family-friendly foods like pasta, rice, lean meats, fruit and vegetables. Lucy says: “I love the freedom of food optimising, being able to enjoy my favourite meals such as pizza topped chicken or a home made pizza. I enjoy experimenting with different seasoning and changing things like plain chicken into a tasty meal!”

Lucy also shares that “Having Chronic Pain Syndrome makes exercising difficult, but with the weightloss, I was finding moving becoming easier with less pressure on my hips and knees, I’m able to do small walks and try and get extra steps in around the house.”

Lucy recently celebrated her 40th birthday and it was a double celebration, as she also achieved her ‘Club 50’ award. A prestigious award at Slimming World, which is presented to members when they lose half their body weight! What an incredible achievement!

Lucy half the woman she was and loving life!

Angela Markie, who runs the Slimming World group at Arena Sports, Kettering that Lucy attends, says: “I’m so proud of Lucy and everything she’s achieved. She’s a real inspiration to the whole group. Her commitment, positivity, and support for others make her a truly deserving winner. We’re a close-knit group who celebrate each other’s success every week, and she really does show just how life-changing losing weight with Slimming World can be. To be selected to enter into the finals of the National competition, is something to be incredibly proud of and I can’t wait to support her at this incredible event next month!’

Slimming World’s community-based support plays a vital role in its members’ success. Weekly group sessions ensure members get the best start to their week with group discussion, helpful tips, and motivation from others on the same journey.

Angela holds groups at Arena Sports, Thurston Drive, Kettering NN15 6PB every Wednesday at 4pm, 5.30pm & 7pm, Thursday at 5.30pm & 7pm and Friday at 8am & 9.30am. New members are always welcome, including if you’re taking weight loss drugs. You can call Angela on 07727 009759 or check out ‘Slimming World Kettering with Angela’ on Facebook.