LPA students enjoy acclaimed comedy at Corby Cube

A group of students from Lodge Park Academy (LPA), part of the David Ross Education Trust, felt privileged to take part in an extraordinary cultural event at Corby Cube recently, attending the acclaimed production ‘You Know My Mum’ on 7 May.

The innovative play, which is a comedy about life and death, is crafted and performed by a talented ensemble of learning-disabled and neurodivergent actors. It narrates the poignant true story of Alex – a young woman with Down’s syndrome who is struggling with the death of her mother – and Bluey, a baby bird, creating a deeply moving and memorable experience.

The production masterfully interweaves music, comedy, and striking visual elements, including whimsical gigantic birds. The narrative also reflects authentic experiences, offering a powerful platform for underrepresented voices in the arts and resonating profoundly with LPA’s commitment to fostering inclusivity and diversity.

Students were also granted an exclusive pre-show tour, providing a tactile and immersive exploration of the production’s costumes and props. This hands-on opportunity enriched their understanding of the theatrical process and encouraged meaningful connections with the actors, whose warmth and openness left a lasting impression.

LPA students with actors.

The opportunity highlighted the transformative power of the arts in building empathy and understanding, particularly for vulnerable students.

Mrs. Sue Jones, Executive Principal of Lodge Park Academy, and Dr. Steenkamp, Director of Diversity and Inclusion, expressed their profound gratitude to EGO Creative Academy for curating this exceptional opportunity.

Mrs. Jones, Executive Principal, said: “This event exemplifies the transformative potential of inclusive arts, offering our students not only an unforgettable experience but also a deeper appreciation for diverse perspectives.”

Dr. Steenkamp added: “We are immensely grateful to EGO Creative Academy for their commitment to empowering neurodivergent and learning-disabled artists, and for creating a space where our students could engage so meaningfully with this inspiring production.

“The children really enjoyed the show - they found it funny and sad at times. They loved being able to meet the cast and have a close look at some props and costumes. They enjoyed the music and thought that the backdrop changing continuously using lighting really set the scene.

“Lodge Park Academy extends a heartfelt invitation to the community to explore the remarkable work of EGO Arts by visiting their website. Their dedication to fostering inclusive creative expression continues to inspire and uplift, and we look forward to future collaborations that enrich the lives of our students and the broader community.”