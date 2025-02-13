Love and dating through the ages: Care home residents get swiping as they reflect on romance of the past

From swiping right to first date etiquette, residents at a Northamptonshire care home have been getting to grips with how dating has changed over the years – and offering some timeless advice for today’s generation of daters.

With Valentine’s Day driving a surge in searches about love and dating app interest at an all-time high – searches for “exclusive dating app” have surged by 350% in recent weeks, and “neurodivergent dating app” has risen by 250% – the residents at Meadow View care home in Wellingborough got together to take a look at new dating apps, while reminiscing about their own dating history.

Hearing how dating has evolved fascinated Meadow View’s residents, who offered their own takes on love. Jean, soon to be 89, gave some timeless advice for those navigating today’s dating scene: “Always take someone else with you on a first date.”

Carl, 68, recalled a simpler time before dating apps: “I’d go to school and think, ‘Oooh, I fancy her,’ and then ask her out – but they mostly said no.”

For 92-year-old Ronald, romance was about the joy of connection. He fondly remembered meeting his late wife: “I asked, ‘Do you fancy a dance?’ and she said yes, so we danced all night. At the end, I said, ‘Thank you very much. Can I have another dance sometime?’ and she said, ‘Whenever you want.’”

Their reminiscing and first time looking at modern dating apps was captured in heartwarming and humourous videos, designed to bridge generations and sees residents share their dating experiences; from handwritten love letters and dance hall romances to today’s world of swiping and ‘meet cutes’.

While today’s top trending love questions include “How to start a love letter?” and “What is the symbol for unconditional love?”, the residents reflected on the lost art of putting pen to paper. Ronald shared that even decades later, his love for his wife remains unwavering: “I still send her cards each year.”

With online searches revealing a growing curiosity about love and relationships – ranging from “How to stop overthinking in a relationship?” to “What does punching mean in a relationship?”, Meadow View’s residents offered a final piece of wisdom. When asked how to know if you’re in love, Ronald advised: “Everyone’s got a viewpoint. Accept their view. Don’t always think you’re right, and they’re always wrong.”

Meadow View’s wellbeing initiatives focus on fostering joy, connection, and reflection, ensuring residents feel valued and engaged. As the world continues to explore new ways of finding love, their stories remind us that some things – kindness, respect and genuine connection – will always stand the test of time.

For more information on Wellbeing Care, visit www.wellbeingcare.co.uk.