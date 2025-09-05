Long-term support helps make the difference to local foodbank
Corby Foodbank has taken delivery of £200-worth of goods which will be used to distribute three-day emergency, non-perishable food parcels to local people in food crisis.
The donation forms part of the company’s wider commitment to support the foodbank twice a year – which they have been doing for the last three years.
Of the donation, Tracy Shepherd, human resources manager at PDI International, who organised the recent collection, said: “Our mission is to be the difference and make a positive impact on the community, especially where we live and work. The majority of our employees live in Corby. That’s why we have chosen to support Corby Foodbank.
“I would recommend businesses and individuals support the foodbank if they can. It doesn’t have to be much but I know that any donations made would really be appreciated.”
Commenting on the donations received, Martin Langford, Corby Foodbank’s manager, said: “The long-term support we receive from PDI International is incredible.
“They have chosen to support the foodbank for the last three years, making valuable contributions twice a year that really do go a long way to supporting those most in need within Corby and the surrounding areas.
“Friday 5th September is National Food Bank Day and I want to take this opportunity to say a big thank you to all staff at PDI International who continually go above and beyond to support us every year. Any donations we receive, however big or small, is always welcome.”
National Food Bank Day takes place on Friday 5th September. It aims to raise awareness and highlight the important role that foodbanks play in combating food poverty.
Find out more about Corby Foodbank by visiting www.corby.foodbank.org.uk