Local vicar cycles to Paris in support of 'remarkable woman'

Desborough vicar, Revd Hannah Jeffery has just completed a 3 day, 255 mile cycle ride to Paris, to raise money for a remarkable woman, to help pay for her cancer treatment.

Hannah's story

Hannah has just cycled from London to Paris in 3 days, and she'd love you to help her raise money for Daisy - a remarkable member of her congregation in Desborough. Here is Daisy's story, as shared by her daughter Diana:

"Our mum has always been strong, resilient, and quietly self-reliant. She is 58 years old; a devoted mother and grandmother, and a farmer in Uganda. For years, she experienced cyst-like swellings under her armpits due to ingrown hairs, a common issue for women with Afro-textured hair. She never made a fuss, always trusting her immune system to handle it as it had so many times before. But last year, one swelling lingered longer than usual. Then came the hot flashes, tingling in her arm, and odd chest sensations; symptoms easily mistaken for menopause.

Daisy and Hannah a few weeks before the big ride!

"Living in Uganda, she sought medical help several times. Doctors always reassured her it was normal for a woman of her age and sent her home each time. With her children living abroad, she visited occasionally but never accessed private healthcare due to the high costs and being ineligible for treatment as a visitor.

"In December 2024, she came to support me (Diana) as I prepared to welcome my first child into the world. But on Christmas Day, everything changed. She collapsed in pain and was rushed to A&E. Tests revealed a lump in her left armpit. Further scans confirmed our worst fears: she was diagnosed with locally advanced breast cancer—a particularly aggressive type.

"The primary tumour measured around 100mm x 30mm and had already spread to her lymph nodes. Doctors warned that without urgent treatment, she was at serious risk of a painful decline. We couldn’t send her back home because there is no support system or reliable medical care available there that could help through intensive treatment.

"We decided to keep her here where we could care for her emotionally and physically. However, this came with the harsh reality: as a visitor, she must pay for all treatment privately. The full cost of treatment is estimated to exceed £50,000.

A quick rest stop before the next hill!

"She began chemotherapy on February 24, 2025; the hope is to shrink the tumour before surgery, followed by radiotherapy and ongoing injections over the next year and a half. This journey is not just emotionally draining; it is also financially overwhelming.

"My sister, brother and I are doing everything we can to support her but the cost of life-saving care far exceeds our means. We want nothing more than for mum to live—to be there for every precious moment with her new grandchild and future grandchildren.

"If this story touches your heart too, please sponsor Hannah as she tries to help Daisy receive the treatment she desperately needs. Donating through JustGiving is simple, fast and totally secure—your details are safe with them.

"Together we can make a difference; every contribution counts towards giving this incredible woman another chance at life."

You can donate via this link: justgiving.com/crowdfunding/hannah-cycling-4-daisy