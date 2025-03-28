Local team of firefighters on top form thanks to UON academics

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thanks to the support of Sports staff and students at the University of Northampton, Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service are going for Gold this summer in the annual British Firefighter Challenge.

The British Firefighter Challenge is an annual competition organised by Firefighters, for Firefighters, which pushes them to their limits. It provides a day of entertainment for spectators, as well as raising important funds for charities that support emergency services.

The 2025 event will return to Watford later this year on Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 July 2025.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service firefighters supported by UON Sports academics in the lead-up to the British Firefighter Challenge.

The countdown is on, and with only 16 weeks to go until the starting claxon sounds, a team of students and academics from the University of Northampton’s Sports Rehabilitation and Conditioning course have stepped in to support the team of local firefighters with getting their head in the game.

As well as delivering sessions targeted on improving individual strength and conditioning, the team will be conducting performance testing intermittently between now and July to review the increasing athleticism of the firefighting team.

In turn, it is hoped the athletic improvements will not only better prepare them for the challenge, but also will support them with carrying out their day-to-day duties of saving lives across the county with Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Leading the Strength and Coaching programme has been the University’s Applied Sports Scientist, Luke Callis who said: “It’s been fantastic to support our local firefighters in their pursuit of a first-place trophy at this year’s challenge in Watford.

“The training and support offered by the University will contribute towards developing their strength and endurance which in turn will demonstrate to our students the real-world impact of the great work they are being trained and coached to deliver here at UON.

“We wish Northants Fire and Rescue Service all the best for the challenge in July. We’ll be cheering them on from their hometown!”

One member of the challenge team is Firefighter Henry Sleight, who said: “It’s been such a positive experience for the team to be working with Luke from UON, which we’re hoping will add those extra percentages that make all the difference.

“With Luke’s knowledge and use of the amazing facilities at the University of Northampton, we’re confident we’ll be able to perform better than ever – whether that be competing across the UK, Europe or even on an International level. Keep an eye out on our Instagram (@northantsffchallengeteam) to learn more about what a Firefighter challenge is, and continue to see ongoing work between our team and UON.”