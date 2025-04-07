Local school welcomes care home residents to their Easter concert

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The residents and staff at Elm Bank care home in Kettering were delighted in attending the local St Thomas More Catholic Primary School Easter Concert. A magical morning that allowed the residents to immerse themselves in the joy of Easter and all that it has to offer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents were very excited to have been invited to a wonderful morning at their local St Thomas More Catholic Primary School’s Easter Concert. The residents enjoyed an amazing morning of hearing the children sing their beautiful songs and performing their Easter concert. It was a wonderful opportunity for all to reminisce of Easter when they were younger, engaging with each other and the children of the school, sharing stories on how things have changed. Resident Fiona was delighted immersing herself in to the morning of song and prayer.

Resident Fiona said: "It was lovely, to see all the children, I really it, yes everything was just great."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marvellous Bindura, General Manager said: “It was lovely that the local school opened their Easter Concert to our residents, it means so much to the residents, it allows for the young and the old to mix and the wonderful experiences are shared. Our residents were overjoyed on their return. I believe as do we all here at the home it is crucial to create links with our local schools and within the community to continue for our residents to remain a part of the community.”

Head Teacher Sophie with the pupils of St Thomas More Catholic Primary School and the residents of Elm Bank Care Home

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Elm Bank care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Elm Bank provides residential and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.