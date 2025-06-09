Local opticians puts charity in the frame

The Rushden team held a charity football match to celebrate a year of fundraising

Colleagues at an opticians in Rushden have raised £500 for charity following several fundraising events.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team at Specsavers in Rushden, which is locally owned and run, have donated the money to Encompass: Recovery House, a rehabilitation centre for men in the local area.

During the last 12 months, the team has held both bake and book sales, and hosted a raffle in-store to help raise funds. Most recently, the team hosted a football match to round-up their fundraising efforts. Colleagues from the store and residents at Recovery House took to the pitch in a friendly match to celebrate a year of fundraising.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We’ve been blown away by the support we’ve received from the local community and our customers,’ comments Emma Darby, store director at Specsavers Rushden. ‘Supporting a local charity is something the whole team is passionate about and we’ve really enjoyed getting to know the residents at Recovery House.

‘Although we know times continue to be tough, we’d like to say a big thank you to everyone who supported us with our efforts and donated to help us reach out fundraising target.’

Encompass: Recovery House is an 8-bed residential rehabilitation centre for men. The centre is based in Rushden but welcomes residents from any area in the UK. For more information, visit encompasscharity.org.uk/what-we-do/recovery-house/.

For more information or to book a sight or hearing test, call Specsavers Rushden 01933 417870. Alternatively, you can visit in-store at 48-50 High Street, Rushden, Northamptonshire, NN10 0PJ.