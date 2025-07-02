Local opticians pledges spec-tacular support for customer

The team are getting ready for their fundraising day!

Colleagues at an opticians in Rushden are gearing up to complete a charity challenge to support a customer in need of medical treatment in the Netherlands.

As part of the fundraising, Hannah Bishop, dispensing optician at Specsavers Rushden, will be shaving her head while Graham Ford, lab manager, Matthew Langley, lab technician and Fred Irowa, optometrist will be waxing their legs on Wednesday 15 July. All the money raised will be donated to Shannon, a 16-year-old Rushden local who is trying to fund treatment in the Netherlands as part of her fight against cancer of the eye, which was found for the second time as a result of an eye examination.

‘When we heard about Shannon’s diagnosis, we knew we wanted to help,’ Emma Darby, store director at Specsavers Rushden, comments. ‘Hannah, Graham, Matthew and Fred were all keen to do something bold and I’m really impressed with their dedication to the fundraising.

‘Our customers are always supportive when we get involved in charity activity and although we know times continue to be tough at the moment, if you can, all donations are welcome to help us reach our £1,000 fundraising target.

‘We’re also really grateful that our local café, Happy Mondays, has offered to provide lunches on the day for those taking part – hopefully a sweet treat will help take their minds off the waxing’

To support the team and make a donation, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/shave-and-wax-for-shannon.

For more information or to book a sight or hearing test, call Specsavers Rushden 01933 417870 or go to https://www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/rushden. Alternatively, you can visit in-store at 48-50 High Street, Rushden, Northamptonshire, NN10 0PJ.