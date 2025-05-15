Local Optician urges parents to prioritise children’s eyecare

Spending less time on screens and more time outdoors is just one way parents can help support their child’s eye health but regular sight tests are essential too, urges local optician at Davis Optometrists.

Myopia, also known as short-sightedness, is an eye condition that results in poor or blurred vision when viewing objects at a distance.

In recognition of Myopia Awareness Week taking place between 19th – 25th May, Davis Optometrists, which has practices in Kettering, Market Harborough, Thrapston, Rothwell and Olney, is calling for parents to prioritise their children’s vision after new findings show many are unaware of when and where to seek eye care.

The concern follows research showing that 90% of parents only consider taking their child to the optician if there's an obvious problem. Even more worryingly, 70% of children start school without ever having had an eye test.

Amit Sharma, Optometrist and Director at Davis Optometrists, said: “Good vision is vital to a child’s development, both in and out of the classroom. While we see a growing awareness around dental health, the same can't yet be said for children’s eyes.

“Regular eye tests from around the age of 3 to 4 are important, especially as many common eye conditions, including myopia, may not be noticeable to their parents until they start affecting learning or behaviour.

“Oftentimes children don’t realise that the way that they see things is any different to anybody else and so they might not communicate this even if they are suffering, making regular eye examinations crucial to both children’s vision and their overall eye health.”

Studies show that increasing time outdoors by around two hours per day, allowing children to use their full range of vision, significantly reduces the risk of developing myopia. Conversely, excessive near vision work without breaks can increase the likelihood of developing the condition.

Amit added: “Early diagnosis and intervention are key to slowing the progression of myopia as well as helping to detect a variety of other eye conditions. Regular eye examinations by an eye care professional are strongly recommended.”

To learn more about Davis Optometrists or to book an appointment, please visit www.davisopticians.co.uk