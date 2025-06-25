Local Northamptonshire resident celebrated for building community Co-operative

The new co-op is one of the 31 new ventures supported by The Midcounties Co-operative under its 2022 pledge to create 50 co-operatives by 2027

A pioneering community initiative in Northamptonshire has been named one of 31 new co-operatives launched with the support of The Midcounties Co-operative, as the Society marks progress towards its goal of creating 50 new co-ops by 2027.

The Westbury Community Shop in Northamptonshire is building a more inclusive retail experience. Led by local resident Mel Cooper, and the support of Plunkett UK, the shop has become a centre for community life. Open seven-days a week, the shop focuses on championing local produce, with a range of seasonal fruit and veg, fresh meat, local honey, milk, eggs, bread, beer and wines, as well as championing locally produced artist designed cards and unique gifts.

As a community-owned shop and café, they support the village through events and activities from their base at the village hall, offering a friendly, social hub, at the heart of the rural community. With plenty of green space and a playground for children, they cater to both young and old, offering a safe space for vulnerable members of the community. The shop also partners with a nearby special educational needs school to offer meaningful work experience placements for students with disabilities and additional learning needs.

The initiative is part of a wider movement to give people greater say over the services they rely on, by backing businesses that are owned and shaped by their communities.

In 2022, The Midcounties Co-operative made a pledge to create 50 new co-operatives as part of their broader mission to build a fairer and more democratic economy. Working in partnership with Co-operative Futures and Plunkett UK, the pledge focuses on supporting start-up co-ops with access to funding, business planning and specialist mentoring from co-operative development bodies.

Peter Westall, chief values officer at The Midcounties Co-operative, said: "Fairness means giving communities the chance to build businesses that truly serve them. From climate action to inclusive retail, these new co-ops show what’s possible when people come together around shared values. We believe that co-operation is one of the most effective tools we have to build resilient, ethical and people-focused economies.

"With each new enterprise, we see the transformative power of co-operation – from tackling isolation and food waste to creating new work opportunities for young people. That’s the long-term impact of our pledge to support 50 new co-ops, and we’re proud to stand behind it whilst celebrating the remarkable individual local heroes who are instrumental to bringing these new co-ops to life."

Mel Cooper, founder of Westbury Community Shop, said: “This is what sets us apart as a community business. It takes us time, but it’s so worth it. We’re helping these young people to develop their confidence and become more independent, while also developing skills which will hopefully help them find a job.”

To learn more about Midcounties’ 50 New Co-ops pledge, you can read its full report here: https://www.midcounties.coop/siteassets/footer/corporate-info/corporate-reports/202425/50-new-co-op-report-2025.pdf