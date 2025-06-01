Local MP visits Fill Refill to support better business

Local MP for Wellingborough and Rushden, Gen Kitchen, visited Fill Refill today ahead of Better Business Day, showcasing her support for local, purpose-driven businesses in Northamptonshire.

During the visit, hosted by the B Lab UK, Kitchen heard how Fill Refill, based in Finedon, has boosted the local economy through sustainable business practices and local job creation, showing that purpose and profit go hand-in-hand.

Fill Refill is the original zero-waste closed-loop refill company and a Certified B Corporation, meaning it meets high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability.

Gen Kitchen MP visiting Fill Refill

The organisation collects all the containers they send out and takes them back for washing and repeated reuse, empowering consumers to reduce plastic waste.

Kitchen also heard how the 24-strong local workforce is reducing single-use plastics by collaborating with independent businesses across the country, from Cornwall to the Scottish Highlands, to provide reusable bottles for hair and body care, as well as household cleaning products.

The visit highlights the growing momentum of the B Corp movement, which comprises a mix of independent retailers and SMEs in Northamptonshire, as well as national high-street brands and publicly listed companies.

Notable B Corp businesses include Graze, giffgaff, Octopus Group, COOK, Tony’s Chocolonely, Ticket Tailor, Lucky Saint and Farrow & Ball.

Data released earlier this year showed that B Corps in the UK are more commercially successful. Between 2023 and 2024, small and medium-sized UK B Corps saw a 23 per cent increase in turnover, compared to the national average of 17 per cent.

Gen Kitchen, MP for Wellingborough and Rushden, said:

“It was great to visit Fill Refill in Finedon to see how local businesses are driven by a core commitment to sustainability.

“Fill Refill demonstrates the benefits of balancing its commitments to the environment and the local community alongside shareholders.”

Phillip Kalli, Founder of Fill Refill said:

"We loved having Gen Kitchen MP over at Fill Refill to find out more about what we do. We believe it is vital that businesses play their part to support the environment, their employees and the community.

“Our growing popularity demonstrates that companies driven by purpose can succeed while helping to generate positive change in the world. Becoming a more sustainable and responsible business is not just an ethical choice, it's smart business practice."

Mhairi Littlewood, Head of Policy at B Lab UK, the charity behind the UK B Corp movement, adds:

"We are thrilled that Gen Kitchen MP took the time to visit Fill Refill and to hear how pioneering businesses that put the planet, people, and profit on an equal footing are flourishing.

“The strong growth of the B Corp movement in Northamptonshire and across the UK highlights the widespread support amongst customers for innovative businesses that pursue purpose alongside profit.”