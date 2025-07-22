Local MOT training company raises £13,780 for Cancer Research UK

Northampton based MOT training provider, MOT Expert, are thrilled to announce they have smashed their £10k fundraising target for Cancer Research UK in celebration of the company’s 10-year anniversary.

MOT Expert’s fundraising journey began in 2023 with a series of personal fitness challenges inspired by a cancer diagnosis within the team. Kyle Stansfield,Director of Client Services, completed 3half marathons in 3 dayswhile COO HaiderKhanstepped into the ring for an Ultra White Collar Boxing match in Birmingham. CEO Ross Laurence took part in Race for Life 2024 on two days notice, inspiring the team to come together with all their families for this year’s Race for Life.

The initial target was to hit £10,000 in their 10th year, but thanks to the overwhelming support from colleagues, clients, students and their MOT industry community, the team have exceeded this goal.

“We’re blown away by the generosity and support,” said Ross, who is now two years cancer-free following his Stage 1 Colorectal Cancer diagnosis in 2023. “This wasn’t just about hitting a fundraising target, it’s about celebrating survival, resilience in both our business and personal lives, our team and the community. We’re so proud to mark a decade of MOT Expert by giving back to an amazing cause that’s so close to our hearts.”

MOT Expert team celebrate completing Race for Life 2025

This milestone also marks the continued growth of MOT Expert with their new training headquarters in St James Mill Road, Northampton, and ongoing expansion of their consultancy services, the company continues to invest in its people, equipment and infrastructure.

“Bringing the team together for Race for Life reminded us what we’re capable of, not just in business but as a unit.” added Ross. “That teamwork will continue to fuel us as we grow our training and compliance service offering for the MOT industry.”

Looking ahead, MOT Expert has already set its sights on raising even more in 2026, with plans for another charity challenge alongside Race for Life. You can still donate to the team’s 2025 fundraiser or find out more about MOT Expert on the links below.

To donate or learn more about the team’s fundraising efforts, visit: justgiving.com/page/motexpertteam