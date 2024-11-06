Local foodbank launches councillor surgery to help further support its users

Corby Foodbank, which provides three-day emergency, non-perishable food parcels to local people in food crisis, has launched a new councillor surgery to help provide additional support and advice to its users.

Held between 1.30pm-3pm on the last Friday of every month, the surgery has been introduced to help provide support and answer queries or concerns regarding council policies and procedures. It will be available exclusively for users of the Foodbank.

Local councillors will attend on a rotational basis to help build relationships, with councillors Lyn Buckingham and Jean Addison welcoming clients during the first surgery which took place on Friday, October 25.

“It can sometimes be difficult for people to understand what the council do, and with many council transactions moving online, we recognise that it can be difficult for people to find the information that they need,” explained councillor Jean Addison.

“These surgeries allow people to raise any concerns they may have, whether that be an issue regarding rent, council tax, school places or they just need advice regarding services that are available, we will do our best to help.

“If we don’t have the answer, we will make sure that we will signpost them to the right person.”

Councillor Lyn Buckingham agrees and says that she hopes that seeing a friendly face will help build relationships: “The new sessions are there to help provide any support that we can give and to be a friendly face for someone, particularly if they are frustrated at not being able to find the answer they need.

“It’s a walk-in service for those using the Foodbank, so there is no need to book an appointment to speak to us.”

Of the new monthly councillor surgery, Martin Langford, Corby Foodbank’s manager, said: “Here at Corby Foodbank, we already provide emergency food parcels to local people in food crisis.

“However, food poverty is not the only issue that our users face. Often, they also find themselves in need of support in other aspects of life and our new monthly councillor surgery aims to provide that additional support.”

The next councillor surgery will take place on Friday, November 29, 1.30pm-3pm.