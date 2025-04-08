Local foodbank benefits from MP’s support with dedicated surgery session

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A local foodbank has benefitted from the support of the MP for Corby and East Northamptonshire, who recently held a surgery at its headquarters to give its users the opportunity to raise and talk about their concerns.

Held at St Peter and St Andrew’s Church on Beanfield Avenue, Corby, the session at Corby Foodbank, which distributes three-day emergency, non-perishable food parcels to local people in food crisis, enabled its users to raise issues to MP Lee Barron during his visit.

“There are lots of differences in Corby and East Northamptonshire but unfortunately so many similarities,” said Lee Barron MP. “We need to ensure people across our community know they have the same support."

“It’s a basic right to have a roof over your head and food on the table and Corby Foodbank is a lifeline to many.

Lee Barron, MP for Corby and East Northamptonshire attended Corby Foodbank to answer questions from its users

“Corby itself is a unique community who doesn’t turn a blind eye and being available to speak to those in the community is important to me so that I can reach out to people, be accessible and provide reassurance. I don’t want to only be seen when there is a problem,” explains Lee.

“We have held special surgeries before to talk to those in the community about welfare issues, but this is our first surgery held at Corby Foodbank, although it won’t be the last.”

Having previously represented Corby’s postal workers for 20 years, Lee is well versed in tackling issues that are pertinent to the local community and he is keen to show his continuing support for the Foodbank.

Indeed, the recent surgery held follows previous support he has given, which included a visit to the Foodbank’s warehouse to fully understand how it operates, as well as providing in-person support during the Tesco collection held for the Foodbank at Christmas.

Lee also acknowledges the work carried out by the volunteers at the Foodbank: “I think it’s important to also show support for the fantastic volunteers, without who, the Foodbank would not be able to operate.”

Of the support, Corby Foodbank’s manager, Martin Langford, said: “Lee and I share the common goal about eradicating food poverty in Corby. It’s great to see the commitment he has shown and continues to show – and holding the surgery here was an example of that.

“He has been keen to visit the Foodbank and understand how we operate. It’s clear to see the genuine interest he has in the work we do and his support is invaluable.”

Food poverty is not the only issue that Corby Foodbank users face, with toiletries, sanitary wear and pet food donations encouraged alongside non-perishable foods, to enable the Foodbank to provide a well-rounded parcel for both individuals and families alike.

Local people and businesses are encouraged to get involved and support Corby Foodbank. For more information about Corby Foodbank and how you can donate, visit www.corby.foodbank.org.uk