Local exercise class raises money for charity

By niki dunkley
Contributor
Published 4th May 2025, 10:32 BST
Updated 5th May 2025, 10:20 BST
An exercise class aimed at those who are more mature and who have health conditions have again gotten together and raised a fantastic amount of money for dementia UK.

On Friday, May 2, my Silver Strength exercise classes all came together and held a cake and cuppa morning in aid of Dementia UK.

We raised a fantastic £256.80 to help those and their families living with dementia.

Silver Strength is a set of chair-based and otago falls prevention exercise classes held in Rushden, Higham, Raunds, Irthlingborough and Northampton.

£256.80 raised for Dementia uk

We are not your usual exercise class and we are proud of that. We have members who are in a wheelchair who have been registered blind and who have many health conditions that limited their ability.

But each week these amazing people get together to exercise to chat and beat loneliness and to laugh. We also hold many chatity events for various charities. This one is our first for 2025 but won't be the last.

These are amazing people. I just wanted to share that with you.

