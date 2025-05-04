Local exercise class raises money for charity
On Friday, May 2, my Silver Strength exercise classes all came together and held a cake and cuppa morning in aid of Dementia UK.
We raised a fantastic £256.80 to help those and their families living with dementia.
Silver Strength is a set of chair-based and otago falls prevention exercise classes held in Rushden, Higham, Raunds, Irthlingborough and Northampton.
We are not your usual exercise class and we are proud of that. We have members who are in a wheelchair who have been registered blind and who have many health conditions that limited their ability.
But each week these amazing people get together to exercise to chat and beat loneliness and to laugh. We also hold many chatity events for various charities. This one is our first for 2025 but won't be the last.
These are amazing people. I just wanted to share that with you.