Local estate agent supports Corby Homeless Project during National Homelessness Awareness Month
It’s estimated that over 300,000 people in the UK – almost half of which are children – are sleeping on the streets, living in their cars or are using other forms of temporary accommodation. In Northamptonshire, at least 1,327 people were homeless in 2023.
In order to help support those who are most vulnerable, estate agent Belvoir Corby has created a collection point for food and household items at their George Street office.
All items collected during November will be donated to Corby Homeless Project who offer support to those facing the most challenges when it comes to housing. Providing 24-7 support for its residents, who can stay for up to two years, the Project also helps them access outside services and address any concerns they have for living a happy, independent life while encouraging them to excel and achieve their personal goals.
“Corby Homeless Project is delighted to be supported by Belvoir,” said Georgina Henson, Homeless Project Lead.
“Their generous support will help ensure that none of our residents go hungry. One of our newer residents is a budding chef so he will enjoy being able to get creative with the donations.
“We often support rough sleepers with small food parcels or other donated goods such as clothes or sleeping bags. Any surplus goods are also shared with the local community, so the impact of Belvoir’s collection will spread far and wide across Corby.”
Keen to support such a worthy cause that will benefit those in need, Martine Crawford, branch manager at Belvoir Corby, said: “As an estate agent, every day we help people move into their new homes. But we are fully aware that there are people that do not have somewhere to call home.
“That’s why we are proud to be supporting Corby Homeless Project by using our offices as a donation station during National Homelessness Awareness month in November. Please do pop in with any donations that you are able to give. It will be very much appreciated.”
Items in need include:
TINNED HOUSEHOLD
Rice, Pasta Laundry tablets
Sugar, Coffee/tea Toothbrush/paste
Pasta sauces, Cereal Washing up liquid
Tinned meals, Oil Toilet rolls
Meat, UHT Milk Shampoo
Fish, Beans Body wash
Vegetables, Soup Bleach
Tomatoes, Biscuits Deodorant
Custard, Rice pudding
Jelly, Jam/spreads