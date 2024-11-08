Local estate agent supports Corby Homeless Project during National Homelessness Awareness Month

An estate agent in Corby is collecting much needed goods for Corby Homeless Project throughout November to mark National Homelessness Awareness month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s estimated that over 300,000 people in the UK – almost half of which are children – are sleeping on the streets, living in their cars or are using other forms of temporary accommodation. In Northamptonshire, at least 1,327 people were homeless in 2023.

In order to help support those who are most vulnerable, estate agent Belvoir Corby has created a collection point for food and household items at their George Street office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All items collected during November will be donated to Corby Homeless Project who offer support to those facing the most challenges when it comes to housing. Providing 24-7 support for its residents, who can stay for up to two years, the Project also helps them access outside services and address any concerns they have for living a happy, independent life while encouraging them to excel and achieve their personal goals.

The Belvoir Corby team are holding a collection for Corby Homeless Project to mark National Homelessness Awareness month

“Corby Homeless Project is delighted to be supported by Belvoir,” said Georgina Henson, Homeless Project Lead.

“Their generous support will help ensure that none of our residents go hungry. One of our newer residents is a budding chef so he will enjoy being able to get creative with the donations.

“We often support rough sleepers with small food parcels or other donated goods such as clothes or sleeping bags. Any surplus goods are also shared with the local community, so the impact of Belvoir’s collection will spread far and wide across Corby.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keen to support such a worthy cause that will benefit those in need, Martine Crawford, branch manager at Belvoir Corby, said: “As an estate agent, every day we help people move into their new homes. But we are fully aware that there are people that do not have somewhere to call home.

“That’s why we are proud to be supporting Corby Homeless Project by using our offices as a donation station during National Homelessness Awareness month in November. Please do pop in with any donations that you are able to give. It will be very much appreciated.”

Items in need include:

TINNED HOUSEHOLD

Rice, Pasta Laundry tablets

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sugar, Coffee/tea Toothbrush/paste

Pasta sauces, Cereal Washing up liquid

Tinned meals, Oil Toilet rolls

Meat, UHT Milk Shampoo

Fish, Beans Body wash

Vegetables, Soup Bleach

Tomatoes, Biscuits Deodorant

Custard, Rice pudding

Jelly, Jam/spreads