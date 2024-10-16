Local company supports charity’s ambitious ‘Row the Atlantic’ fundraising event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Independent IT consultancy, 3RS IT Solutions, is helping to put the fun back into fundraising by sponsoring a ‘Row the Atlantic’ event which will see teams of rowers travel the equivalent of 5,836 kilometres over six weeks!

Organised by the Teamwork Trust, a charity which is dedicated to supporting people who are living with learning disabilities, autism and mild mental health issues, three events are scheduled to take place from Monday 14th October-Friday 6th December, covering the Trust’s centres in Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough.

As the official sponsor for the Wellingborough event, 3RS IT Solutions has also made a £500 donation towards the Trust’s ambitious fundraising target of £20,000.

“The Teamwork Trust does a huge amount to support people with additional needs in Northamptonshire,” says Leila Souch, director, 3RS IT Solutions.

Leila Souch, director, 3RS IT Solutions (centre) is helping to put the fun back into fundraising by sponsoring Teamwork Trust’s ‘Row the Atlantic’ event

“Our son Reuben is living with autism and is the inspiration behind the fundraising that we do. So, it’s a real honour to be supporting the Trust who do so much to support people living with autism.”

All funds raised during the event will be used to help empower Teamwork Trust’s service users to set up and run new social enterprises, all of which will be chosen and championed by them. “Everything we do at Teamwork supports adults with autism, learning disabilities or mental health challenges and the Row the Atlantic event is our most ambitious fundraiser yet,” said Judy Caine, fundraising & volunteering executive at Teamwork Trust.

“Service users, staff, volunteers, and supporters at our centres in Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough will take part in the rowing.

“We’re delighted to have 3RS IT Solutions as our Wellingborough sponsor and their donation of £500 is very generous. To help reach our target distance, we welcome fellow businesses and those in the community to show their support by registering to row. Together we can really make a difference.”

A celebratory event for all supporters will be held at the close of the event, with prizes given for teams who row the furthest.

If you are interested in rowing for Teamwork Trust, visit www.teamworktrust.co.uk