Local charity launches challenge to shine a light on domestic abuse this October
Steps To Safety Challenge: NDAS launches 100,000 Steps Challenge for Domestic Abuse Awareness Month
This October, Northamptonshire Domestic Abuse Service (NDAS) is inviting individuals, community groups and workplaces to take on the 100,000 Steps To Safety Challenge. Walking a minimum of 100,000 steps across the month to raise funds and awareness for survivors of domestic abuse.
Participants can choose to:
- Take part in the challenge individually or as a team, logging steps throughout October
- Fundraise by sponsorship or make a direct donation to support NDAS' life changing services, including safe refuge accommodation, helpline support and specialist advice.
- Encourage colleagues or employees to join in, making the challenge a team building activity with a social impact.
The challenge is designed to be accessible and flexible. Whether completed on daily walks, as part of a fitness routine or shared across a group. Every step and every pound raised brings NDAS closer to its mission of ensuring safety, support and hope to survivors across Northamptonshire.
To register for the 100,000 Steps To Safety Challenge or to make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com/campaign/steps2safetyndas