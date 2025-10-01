Local charity launches challenge to shine a light on domestic abuse this October

By Lorraine Grannell
Contributor
Published 1st Oct 2025, 17:11 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2025, 08:36 BST
Because no one in Northamptonshire should suffer from Domestic Abuse.
As October is Domestic Abuse Awareness Month, Northamptonshire Domestic Abuse Service have started an online Fundraising & Awareness Campaign to reach out to people across the County. Not only to highlight the services they provide and raise awareness, but also to let everyone across Northamptonshire know that they do not need suffer alone.

Steps To Safety Challenge: NDAS launches 100,000 Steps Challenge for Domestic Abuse Awareness Month

This October, Northamptonshire Domestic Abuse Service (NDAS) is inviting individuals, community groups and workplaces to take on the 100,000 Steps To Safety Challenge. Walking a minimum of 100,000 steps across the month to raise funds and awareness for survivors of domestic abuse.

Participants can choose to:

  • Take part in the challenge individually or as a team, logging steps throughout October
  • Fundraise by sponsorship or make a direct donation to support NDAS' life changing services, including safe refuge accommodation, helpline support and specialist advice.
  • Encourage colleagues or employees to join in, making the challenge a team building activity with a social impact.

The challenge is designed to be accessible and flexible. Whether completed on daily walks, as part of a fitness routine or shared across a group. Every step and every pound raised brings NDAS closer to its mission of ensuring safety, support and hope to survivors across Northamptonshire.

To register for the 100,000 Steps To Safety Challenge or to make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com/campaign/steps2safetyndas

