Local charity IGrow Irthlingborough benefits from thrilling aerial and dance show
Enthralling audiences with a range of performances including haunting vocals, chilling pole routines, unearthly aerial acrobatics and beautifully spooky chair dance. The show not only enchanted audiences but also raised an incredible £927 for the local charity IGrow Irthlingborough, thanks to the generosity of the crowd.
Aerial Stilettos, an Northamptonshire based Aerial Arts and Dance School for all ages, known for their creative and high-energy performances, brought the community together in a memorable way. Audience members were captivated by the show’s dark, thrilling atmosphere and the skill of the performers. The feedback was overwhelmingly positive, with many attendees saying this was a on the next level compared to last year’s show. Inspired by this success, Aerial Stilettos has already begun planning a new extravaganza for next year, so stay tuned…
We are beyond grateful for the support and generosity of everyone who came out to enjoy Absolutely Spooktacular, the audience response was incredible, and it was a joy to know that the evening’s entertainment was helping a cause as vital as IGrow Irthlingborough.
With the funds raised going directly to support IGrow’s mission of empowering local families and nurturing community well-being, the evening was not only a celebration of talent but also of community spirit. For those who missed it, or those eager for a repeat performance, next year promises to be even more exciting and impactful. Aerial Stilettos is already looking forward to welcoming our supporters to next years show and are already searching of a bigger and better venue.
Stay tuned for details on next year’s show—and get ready to experience the magic once again!