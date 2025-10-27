Local care home swinging sixties sing-a-long with mother and daughter duo

The Local Care Home at Claremont Parkway in Kettering recently hosted a delightful Swinging Sixties Sing-a-Long event featuring the incredibly talented mother and daughter duo, Lesley Ann and Katie Rose. The afternoon was filled with joy and music as the dynamic vocalists took the residents on a nostalgic journey back to the beloved tunes of the sixties.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lesley Ann and Katie's passionate performance resonated throughout the care home, filling the air with the infectious energy of the era. The residents enthusiastically joined in, some taking to the dance floor while others tapped their hands and feet to the beat from the comfort of their seats. One resident aptly expressed, "It really makes you feel alive when you hear the music from our past, it stirs up old memories and brings a smile to your heart."

Adding to the heart-warming atmosphere, family members also joined the residents for the event, highlighting the care home's commitment to fostering a sense of community and inclusion. General Manager, Joanna Mosses, expressed her delight at the success of the event, emphasising the importance of such enriching activities for the residents and extending a warm invitation to the wider local community to participate in similar future events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The afternoon was a beautiful blend of music, nostalgia, and togetherness, leaving a lasting impression on everyone present. Lesley Ann and Katie's performance truly brought a touch of the past to life, creating an atmosphere of joy and connection that resonated with all.