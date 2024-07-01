Local care home residents follow the White Rabbit to Wonderland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents and staff from Claremont Parkway care home in Kettering definitely weren't late for our very important date on Saturday 29th June as they took a tumble down the rabbit hole to attend the home’s Mad Hatter's Tea Party.

As the sun shone we followed the White Rabbit (aka Activities Assistant; Elain Carey) into the wonderland garden. Residents, friends, family and members of the local community gathered with smiles as big as the Cheshire cat to play croquet with the Queen of Hearts, and target practise on the many garden games just like Tweedledee and Tweedledum.

Chef Vera and the hospitality team served up an amazing array of ‘Eat Me’ savoury, and sweet treats for all to enjoy with their pot of tea. Brave guests could try the cooling 'Drink Me' potions from the bar that warned you may shrink in size!

During the afternoon we were thoroughly entertained by vocalist Dean Jones who sang the classics from Frank Sinatra to Elvis, he took us on The Road to Amarillo as Tony Christie and his rendition of Tom Jones' Delilah had us all up dancing.

Jacob Bindura, General Manager of Claremont Parkway said: “Our residents and visitors to the home on Saturday loved the transformation, from care home to wonderland. It was a magical tea party full of fun, I’d like to thank the Claremont team for putting on such a fabulous community event.”

