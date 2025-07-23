Local care home residents celebrate last day of term with Buckton Fields School

Residents at Brampton View Care Home in Northampton joyfully bid farewell to the children and teachers of Buckton Fields School as they prepare for their summer term break. The regular visits from Buckton Fields School have become a cherished highlight for both the residents and the staff, filling the home with laughter and warmth.

During their visits, the children arrive with an array of engaging activities, including singing, reading, playing games, and enjoying meaningful interactions with the residents. Claire Brown, a teacher at Buckton Fields School, expressed her delight, stating: “We've adored every interaction and seen first-hand how much they’ve uplifted the residents' wellbeing. It’s also been a joy to witness the children’s confidence grow right before our eyes.”

In appreciation of these heart-warming visits, the activities team at Brampton View Care Home presented the teachers with flowers and chocolate bars for the children. Sarah James, the Activities Coordinator, shared her sentiments, saying: “We're wishing the children and teachers all a truly lovely summer break and can’t wait to welcome the new term children back soon.”

General Manager Mo Masedi echoed these feelings, noting: “The children bring such joy to the home. Their little voices and happy singing really motivate the residents to join in and have the best time with them.”

Buckton Fields School Children and Teachers at Brampton view Care Home in Northampton

At Brampton View Care Home, we understand the profound benefits of intergenerational activities for everyone involved. These interactions foster communication and social skills, enhance language and reading confidence through shared experiences, and boost self-esteem. Furthermore, they help children cultivate empathy, care, and kindness, promoting a more positive perspective on aging and older people.

As we prepare to say goodbye for the summer, we look forward to the return of Buckton Fields School and the continued joy they bring to our residents.