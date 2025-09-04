Local care home residents and staff hosts a summer fete to remember

Brampton View Activities Team held their own Tombola Stand

Brampton View Care Home in Northampton was filled with life and laughter at its recent Summer Fete, a day filled with music, delicious food, and a wonderful sense of community. The event brought together residents, their families, and friends for a memorable celebration.

The fete featured a variety of stalls from local artisans, showcasing beautiful handmade gifts, from creative jewellery to unique bags and hampers. The Brampton View Activities Team also hosted a wonderful tombola that was a huge hit with both residents and family members. Sarah James, Activities Coordinator said “hosting events for friends and family members to join us is an essential part of our activities program and we are always looking for new ideas to bring the wider community into our home, it has been so lovely to see so many socialising and having fun, not to mention having the beautiful sunshine on our side!”

Live music filled the air, with performances from the talented local artists Gavin Spencer and the duo Bookem & Riskit, who kept everyone entertained throughout the afternoon. Talented Chef, Glenn Coombs from Brampton View added to the festive atmosphere, serving up delicious BBQ that were enjoyed by all.

The event was a great success, creating a memorable time for everyone. The residents were thrilled with the turnout. "It's been so lovely to spend time with my family and friends altogether, and I've loved the stalls and music," one resident shared. Another exclaimed, "It's been marvellous! What a lovely, lovely day!"

Stall Holders brought beautiful hand crafted items to sell

General Manager Elina House emphasised the importance of these gatherings. "At Brampton View Care Home, we love opening our home up and hosting events that friends and family can join us for. Shared experiences are the best experiences, and we ensure that our residents remain connected with their loved ones whilst they live with us."