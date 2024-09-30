Local care home presents cheque to local charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Claremont Parkway care home in Kettering recently presented the ‘Valley of Hope’ with a cheque for £1,300 towards the cost of their DIY craft workshops providing emotional and mental support for the elderly.

The grant had been awarded by Barchester’s Charitable Foundation, a charity that helps older people and adults with a disability or mental health problems across England, Scotland and Wales by offering grants to help people connect or re-connect with others in their local community.

The care home visited Prince Caesar, CEO at BAK UP and Chair of Valley of Hope & Place Based Partnership Founder of EYA to present the cheque and find out more about how the charity creates opportunities for young people, older adults, lone parents, the vulnerable and the disabled in our local community.

Prince Caesar, said “Your grant means so much to the families we support. It will go towards the Warm Space initiative at Crow Hill Community Centre, Irthlingborough which provides older people with a safe and social space to meet, and make new friends, have lunch, play games and chat every Monday and Friday 10.30am - 13.30pm."

Jacob Bindura, General Manager at Claremont Parkway, said: “We are always keen to show as much support as we can to local charities. Meeting Prince today has enlightened us to the amazing work his organisation, and on how the collaboration of volunteers and strategic partnerships across Northamptonshire work together to provide help and support to those who need it; from food packages to social spaces, further education, legal advice and transportation. We look forward to working with Prince on his future enterprises, and hope this is just the start of an ongoing friendship.”

Claremont Parkway care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Claremont Parkway provides; residential and nursing care for short and long-term resident stays.